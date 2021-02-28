Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine’s developers apply for emergency approval

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine’s developers have applied for registering the drug’s single-dose version named Sputnik Light in Russia and other countries, according to the vaccine’s official Twitter account.

"#SputnikV already applied for emergency approval in Russia and several other countries of its one shot #SputnikLight vaccine. Sputnik Light is coming to the world in March," the tweet reads.

On August 11, 2020, Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on human adenovirus.

On February 27, 2021, Moscow launched vaccination of the volunteers taking part in the Sputnik Light jab’s trials.

Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Institute and the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. The drug consists of only one (first) component, and respectively, it requires only one inoculation instead of two.