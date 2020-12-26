Russia’s PM approves rules for subsidies for IT projects

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the rules for granting subsidies in order to accelerate the development of new projects in the field of information technology within the framework of the digital economy national program; by the end of 2023, 750 mln rubles ($10.09 mln) will be allocated for these purposes, the government press service said in a statement.

"We are talking about providing acceleration support to companies - developers in expanding innovative projects and helping bringing their products to the domestic market. The Internet Initiatives Development Fund is already working on programs for this. From 2021 to 2023, 750 mln rubles will be allocated for these purposes. Funds are already provided for in the federal budget," the statement said.

The press service recalled that on behalf of the Russian President, the government has developed a set of measures for state support of the industry. These include new tax regimes, programs to stimulate demand, development of public-private partnerships, and expansion of the human resources base.