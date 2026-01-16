Russia’s international reserves up by $20.3 bln in one week to $754.863 bln - Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $754.853 bln as of January 1, 2026, which is $20.265 bln higher than in the previous week, the Central Bank reported.

"International reserves amounted to $754.853 bln as of the end of the day on January 1, 2026, having increased by $20.265 bln, or by 2.76%, in one week mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of January 1, 2025, Russia’s international reserves totaled $609.068 bln.

In December 2025, foreign exchange reserves decreased by 1.05% to $428,317 billion, while the value of monetary gold in reserves increased by 5.09% to $326,537 billion, reaching a new all-time high.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.