Gazprom says gas supplies to China to reach level of exports to Western Europe soon

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Gazprom’s pipeline supplies to China may soon reach the level of gas volumes that were exported to Western Europe, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said in a commentary for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Pipeline supplies to China only may reach the level of volumes exported to Western Europe in the near future," according to an excerpt of the commentary published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

Russia exports 15.5 bln cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2022. This year supplies of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline are projected at 22 bln cubic meters. The gas pipeline is expected to reach its design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters in 2025.

Meanwhile Gazprom’s total exports to China will reach 48 bln cubic meters per annum in coming years (due to implementation of the project on gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route), whereas considering the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia - almost 100 bln cubic meters per year, Miller said earlier.