{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia reports 18,140 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

According to the crisis center, the growth rate went down to 1.1%
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 18,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,618,116, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate went down to 1.1%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in Chechnya, Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5% each), the Moscow Region, the Chuvashia Region (0.6% each), the Khanty-Mansi and the Mari El regions (0.7% each).

In particular, another 4,952 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 854 in St. Petersburg, 535 in the Moscow Region, 397 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 334 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

At present, 374,712 people in Russia continue treatment.

Putin offers condolences to Greek PM after Aegean Sea earthquake
According to latest reports, 27 people were killed and over 800 others were injured
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev says control seized of over 10 settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia ready to work with any new US administration — Putin
Western partners are capable of "latching onto anything" in attempt to prove Moscow’s supposed interference in the US elections, the Russian president said
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Austrian Chancellor speaks against closing EU borders amid COVID-19
According to Sebastian Kurz, the current situation in EU member states is almost similar to the previously developing situation, but only with a difference of one-or two-week gap
Read more
Yerevan says Karabakh forces capture terrorist from Syria fighting for Azerbaijan
The captive admitted he had come to the engagement line in Karabakh on October 19 together with 250 other terrorists who had been sent to the area by Turkey, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry press secretary
Read more
Russian Navy tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
The NATO mine countermeasures group includes the Hellenic Navy general support landing ship Aliakmon, the French Navy minehunter Orion, the Italian Navy ocean minesweeper Alghero and the Spanish Navy coastal minesweeper Duero
Read more
‘Spoke in the wheel’: Putin castigates schemes to stonewall Russian gas projects
In late December 2019, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended after the Swiss Allseas company refused to lay pipes due to possible sanctions from Washington
Read more
Urals army aviation brigade beefed up with world’s largest Mi-26 transport helicopter
The helicopter can transport up to 70 paratroopers or 85 passengers
Read more
Deputy mayor says 10,000 people in Moscow received both coronavirus vaccine injections
First component was received by 20,000 participants
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Detected crack aboard Space Station may be a result of external impact, says cosmonaut
The place of the suspected impact should be examined during the crew’s next spacewalk, Sergei Ryzhikov added
Read more
Favipiravir permanently registered in Russia for COVID-19 treatment
Earlier, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare informed that Russia had registered three drugs based on Favipiravir: Avifavir, Areplivir and Coronavir
Read more
Military alliance with China to tie Russia’s hands, scare off partners, says expert
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin speculated that a military alliance between Moscow and China is possible, although both sides "in general" have no need for it
Read more
Scientist from Russia’s Novosibirsk contracted COVID-19 twice for sake of experiment
He disclosed that he first contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a junction in Moscow
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
Around 650 criminal cases opened following riots in Belarus
According to Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved, the significant increase in the number of criminal cases initiated is an indicator of the radicalization of what is happening in Belarusian society
Read more
Kremlin spokesman declines to speculate about peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh
The presidential press secretary stressed that peacekeepers are always deployed to conflict zones only upon the consent of both opposing parties
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
No lockdown due to COVID-19 planned in Russia, Putin says
There are no plans for a lockdown when the business operation is actually halted completely, the president said
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Lukashenko claims has no intention to flee Belarus
Lukashenko promises to mobilize all forces to protect Belarus
Read more
Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored that Russia is realistic about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the current conditions and does not raise the bar of expectations too high
Read more
Gazprom to sell around 6 mln tonnes of LNG in 2020, boost volumes starting 2021
Asia remains the driver of LNG demand growth globally, with formation and development of new regional and niche consumption centers persisting amid ongoing globalization of the markets
Read more
Russia completes concept design of rocket for flights to Mars
Read more
Putin to participate in Russia Calling investment forum
In previous years, Russian President visited the forum and in his speeches he touched on both global trends in the economy and the situation in its individual industries, the situation in Russia as a whole
Read more
No need to amend Union State Treaty with Belarus, Putin says
The Russian president recalled that the process of creation of the Union State began back in 1999
Read more
‘Balance of interests’: Putin’s formula for settling Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
According to the Russian president, the conflict must be settled so that people could feel safe
Read more
Man plotting knife attack apprehended in France’s Lyon
Read more
‘Cautious on non-traditional things’: Putin comments on same-sex marriages, demographics
The president is cautious because "non-traditional marriages don’t produce children"
Read more
Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 29
Read more
Snowden expectant father, baby to get Russian citizenship, says lawyer
The fugitive whistleblower has not expressed a wish to obtain Russian citizenship for now, his attorney said
Read more
Russia bewildered over US statement on hypersonic missiles in Europe — diplomat
US National Security Adviser O’Brien said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on October 28 that the United States would be ready to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, if necessary, to deter Russia
Read more
Iranian deputy foreign minister presents Karabakh settlement plan in Moscow
The plan seeks to resolve the conflict through the assistance of regional countries, unlike the OSCE Minsk Group that includes non-regional states, the Iranian Embassy explained
Read more
Press review: France struggles with surge of terror attacks and US using Cold War tricks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 30
Read more
Armenia says its armed forces took down Turkish drone in Nagorno-Karabakh
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Russia cannot publish satirical magazine similar to Charlie Hebdo — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the publication of such a magazine in Russia is "absolutely impossible," including due to the current legislation
Read more
Russia mulls repaying its state debt to S. Korea by helicopter supplies
JSC Russian Helicopters is working with interested Korean partners
Read more
Lukashenko hands down instructions to tighten border security
He pointed out that Belarus had always been "a strong barrier against the Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians and even Ukrainians"
Read more
White House’s remarks about readiness to deploy ballistic missiles incite instability - MP
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky pointed out that Washington is creating a threat to global security
Read more
Dutch court removes judge as requested by Ukraine in Scythian gold case
The judge's objectivity was questioned in light of the fact that he represented interests of a Russian company 10 years ago and used to work closely with the lawyers who are now defending interests of Crimean museums in the case
Read more
Woman beheaded in knife attack in France’s Nice
According to preliminary reports, the assault took place Thursday morning at the local Notre Dame cathedral
Read more
France’s Macron says necessary to restore trust in relations with Russia
According to the French leader, this dialogue has a wide agenda
Read more
Pashinyan asks Putin to help ensure Armenia’s security
Armenian Prime Minister described in detail the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russian tech firm creates target simulator with drones for latest armament testing
The state trials were held on a scale sufficient for starting the manufacture of the system’s pilot batch
Read more
Upgraded Ka-27 helicopters practice landings on latest frigate’s deck in Arctic drills
The pilots held their training immediately after the frigate’s crew accomplished missile firings, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Read more
Zelensky’s move to dismiss Constitutional Court bears signs of coup — court head
The Ukrainian president floated the idea of dissolving the court after it ruled on October 27 that the anti-corruption law violates the constitution, as per earlier reports
Read more
Developer may disclose data on Sputnik V trials due to infections among volunteers
This requires relevant amendments to the legislation, according to the Gamaleya National Research Center director
Read more
Police detain over 20 protesters near French embassy in Moscow
Several dozen Muslims earlier gathered in front of the embassy to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Islam
Read more