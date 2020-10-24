Moscow ranks fourth in 100 best cities for living and business list

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow took fourth place in the international rating The World's 100 Best Cities, which analyzes the attractiveness of the world's megacities in terms of tourism, accommodation, and business, according to the website of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow.

"Moscow has improved its performance in the prestigious international ranking The World’s 100 Best Cities, moving up one more position and taking the fourth place," the statement said. London, New York, and Paris were ahead of the capital of Russia in the least.

Moscow historically has been one of the international cultural and civilizational centers, Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina noted. "Thanks to the comprehensive development programs launched in recent years, we have been able to strengthen our position in all key areas: we have strengthened the economy, increased innovation potential, created a digital ecosystem for residents and businesses. A new standard for the quality of the urban environment has been set. It assumes that every district of Moscow should have modern public spaces and infrastructure," she added.