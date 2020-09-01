Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,840, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,844.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly improved. By today, Moscow has reported 263,059 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 641 during the past day. As many as 215,383 patients have recovered, including 1,262 during the day. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 1,000,048 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 815,705 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,299 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.