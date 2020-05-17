77 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow during day - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Seventy-seven more coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow during the day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Seventy-seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that all of them had concurrent diseases.

The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 1,580.

The center warned people against indulging in self-treatment, saying it is necessary to call a doctor if symptoms of an acute respiratory disease appear.

To date, a total of 281,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 67,373 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.