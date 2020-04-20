Russian Defense Ministry delivers Chinese aid to Moldova to help fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Antonov An-124 aircraft delivered about 40 tonnes of medical supplies from China to Moldova to help the country combat the coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

"On April 19, the Russian Defense Ministry carried out a mission at Moldova’s request, delivering medical supplies provided by China from Shanghai to Chisinau by an An-124 aircraft in order to assist Moldova’s fight against the COVID-19 infection," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry pointed out that it had been the first joint Russian-Chinese humanitarian mission aimed at facilitating the fight against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.