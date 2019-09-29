Russia, US maintain constructive cooperation on Arctic problems - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the United States on the Arctic-related problems is quite productive and can serve as an example for cooperation in other areas, First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Averyanov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Yes, such a dialogue (on Arctic-related topics between Russia and the United States - TASS) is maintained, although general public doesn’t know as much about it as about our cooperation on other topics. Our contacts on Arctic affairs are quite constructive and fruitful," he said, adding that Arctic-related matters are regularly raised during contacts between the two countries’ security councils.

As a result, in his words, Moscow and Washington "have managed to create a rather substantial basis for cooperation in that region". They continue to work to improve the legal framework in the areas of navigation security, fishing and research cooperation.

"In general, we are confident that the development of Russian-American dialogue on topical issues of the Arctic agenda will help enhance security in the region and may lay the basis for further cooperation between Moscow and Washington in other areas. It should be noted that the Americans are not seeking to dodge such dialogue. Thus, US officials regularly take part in international meetings organized under the auspices of the Russian Security Council," Averyanov stressed.

A regular, eighth, international meeting of high representatives of member states and observer nations of the Arctic Council organized by the Russian Security Council will take place on September 30 through October 2. It will be held aboard a ship voyaging from St. Petersburg to the Island of Valaam and back to St. Petersburg.