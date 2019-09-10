Russian sailors rescue foreigner drifting in sea on piece of foamed plastic

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Sailors in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Primorsky have rescued a foreign citizen who was drifting off the region’s coast clinging to a large piece of foamed plastic, and handed him over to Russian border guards.

On Monday, Far Eastern media released a video of the rescue, which took place near the Olga Bay in the southeastern part of the region.

"Yesterday, officers of the border guard unit of the Federal Security Service’s department in the Primorsky region took charge of a foreign citizen, whom sailors earlier rescued from the sea off the region’s shore. Once all formalities are settled, he will return to his homeland," a source in the department told TASS.

On September 7, Russian border guards reported that about 500 foreign fishing vessels dropped anchors in the region’s bays to wait out a storm, in line with international maritime laws.