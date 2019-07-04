Roscosmos: Russia seeks cooperation with ISS partners in Moon exploration

TASS, July 5. Russia is interested in developing the lunar program jointly with partners in the International Space Station, the press service of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS.

"Like any other large-scale exploration program, it [lunar program] should use the opportunities of international partnership to the maximum possible extent. In this context, Russia’s cooperation with partners in the ISS project is of a particular interest," Roscosmos said.

The state corporation stressed that the program can be implemented jointly with partners only if national interests are respected and on a parity basis. The concept will demand attracting significant financial and production resources, it noted.

In late 2018, the Space Council within the Russian Academy of Sciences adopted a concept of the domestic lunar program but issued instructions to supplement it. Roscosmos said at the time that this program would be implemented in several stages by 2040. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said during a lecture at Moscow State University that Russian cosmonauts would for the first time land on the Moon in 2030.