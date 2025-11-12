Press review: Russia’s FSB foils Ukraine-UK jet hijack plot as US eases Syria sanctions

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service thwarts a joint plot by Ukrainian and British intelligence to hijack a MiG-31 fighter jet, while Kiev anticipates more weapons supplies from the United States. Meanwhile, the United States moves to partially ease sanctions on Syria. These stories topped Wednesday's newspaper headlines in Russia.

A major objective behind the attempt to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for Western intelligence was to obtain classified technology that makes this weapon invulnerable, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. This, they say, would enable the West’s defense industries to develop a counteraction system and try to build a similar weapon or upgrade their air defense systems. However, news came on November 11 that a Russian counterintelligence agent disrupted the joint operation by Ukraine and Britain’s special services.

The "stuffing" of the Kinzhal missile is of great interest to Western intelligence, mostly in terms of countering its guidance system, Dmitry Kornev, editor of the Militaryrussia news portal, explained to Izvestia.

Exploring how the Russian missile is built would allow Russia's opponents to create a counteraction system and improve their air defense systems, military expert Yuri Lyamin told Izvestia. "If they could study in detail everything that the Russian system is equipped with, it would probably allow them to boost the effectiveness of their air defenses," he believes. The expert noted that in the event of a hijacking, Western intelligence agencies would have gained access not only to the missile, but also to the guidance system in the carrier aircraft.

The experts recalled that not a single NATO ally possesses hypersonic missiles, while the United States has so far only announced tests of this weapon.

Russia’s special services did a flawless job as they foiled a major plot, Sergey Goncharov, president of the International Association of Veterans of the Alpha anti-terrorist group, told Izvestia.

The MiG situation shows that Russian operatives outclass not only Ukrainian but also Western special services, which assist the former, military expert Vasily Dandykin noted. "The situation on the frontline is currently unfavorable for Ukrainian troops, and things may end up in a major military defeat," he told Izvestia. According to the expert, in the course of the special military operation, Russian special services have gained experience against enemy intel agents that will be in demand in the future as well.

While Russian troops have been confidently advancing almost along the entire line of engagement, Ukrainian forces, lacking successes on the front lines, have focused on preparing sabotage and long-range strikes inside Russian territory. According to Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, the most critical situation has been observed near Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine) where, he said, Russian forces are conducting "a strategic offensive." Western experts warn that the Russian military could seize the city within weeks.

Meanwhile, it is too early to talk about any Ukrainian plans to stop the conflict, with Germany, Britain, France and other European allies of NATO providing continued assistance to Ukrainian forces.

And the US Senate has passed a bill that would end the government shutdown in the country. One of the conditions of the consensus reached by Republicans and Democrats is to maintain the aid programs for Ukraine introduced by the previous administration at least until January 30 when the temporary funding period ends.

The United States has used the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to supply RIM-7 type missiles for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, retired Colonel and military expert Vladimir Popov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to him, there are still many of these older missiles that remain battle-worthy in the US Army’s stockpiles. Supplies of Stinger-type mobile anti-aircraft systems, too, have been scheduled, and the Pentagon has promised to provide Ukraine with HIMARS multiple-rocket launchers and munitions for them, the expert added. "Ukrainian troops have used exactly these MLRSs to attack Russian border areas and strike civilian facilities," Popov said.

In line with the agreements between Democrats and Republicans, Congress is also expected to hold a separate vote on the special aid package, the Supporting Ukraine Act of 2025, in mid-December. "It provides for the allocation of approximately $60 billion from the US budget to Kiev," Popov continued. Procedures for confiscating $4 billion to $5 billion worth of Russian assets frozen in the United States have also been envisaged, even as US President Donald Trump has been wary of such legislative initiatives, he concluded.

A former Ukrainian lawmaker, political analyst Oleg Tsarev argues that if the US Congress approves a bill to allocate funds to Ukraine, Kiev’s financial needs will be met and it will be able to continue the hostilities next year. And a potential US seizure of Russian international reserves may prompt Europe to take a similar step, he said.

The United States has suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days and also relaxed its export controls, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced. However, economic restrictions on former Syrian President Bashar Assad, his associates, drug dealers and actors undermining stability in the region remain in effect. The latest sanctions relief came following a visit to Washington by Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on November 10, the first ever by a Syrian leader.

The announcement by the US Department of the Treasury came as US leader Donald Trump held landmark talks with his Syrian counterpart in the Oval Office. The US president later called al-Sharaa a "strong leader" as he vowed to do everything he can to make the Arab republic prosperous. For his part, al-Sharaa told Fox News in an interview that the talks paved the way for strategic cooperation between the United States and Syria. He explained that Damascus no longer poses a threat to Washington and is instead a "geopolitical ally" for major joint investment projects, especially in energy production.

The United States eased sanctions on Damascus as part of its strategy to stabilize the situation in the Arab country, Kirill Semyonov, an expert from the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told Vedomosti. Washington fears that maintaining Syria’s isolation would only bolster radical forces in the country, while more openness would allow for reform to transform Damascus into a partner for the West, both in the economic field and in the sphere of security and the fight against terrorism, the expert explained. While the White House approved exports of nearly the entire range of civilian goods and services to Syria, continued sanctions risks will hardly open the door to broader investment, the expert argued.

The United States has been trying to oust Russia from the Middle East using the carrot-and-stick approach, Andrey Zeltyn, senior lecturer at the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), noted. By easing its sanctions pressure, Washington is trying to persuade Damascus to reconsider its trade, economic and political relations with Moscow, the expert believes. "Theoretically, in order to gain potential financial and economic benefits from the United States, Syria could even be willing to completely break ties with Moscow," he said.

Israel and Lebanon are once again balancing on the brink of war: the Shiite Hezbollah movement is actively building up its fleet of attack drones, preparing for future clashes, a source close to the Jewish state’s security agencies told Izvestia. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Anna Ukolova confirmed in an interview with Izvestia that the Israeli army has recorded attempts by Hezbollah to restore military power and seize strategic positions. The Israeli military has significantly increased the intensity of airstrikes on southern Lebanon. While the official explanation is the need for preventive deterrence, the true purpose of these operations is to put strong pressure on the Lebanese leadership to force it to disarm the Shiite group as soon as possible.

According to Israel, the likelihood of a new offensive by the IDF against Hezbollah has increased a year after it stopped its incursion into Lebanon as the Jewish state argues that Hezbollah is not fulfilling the terms of a ceasefire that required disarming Hezbollah and preventing it from restoring forces.

In a public address to the Lebanese authorities and the country’s citizens, Hezbollah reiterated its rejection of any attempts to involve the country in any new negotiation format that, the movement argues, may serve Israeli interests. The movement emphasized its right "to resist the occupation" as it stated that the issue of arming it cannot be subject to external pressure.

Jamal Wakim, a professor at the Lebanese University, believes that Israel has been increasing pressure on Lebanon in order to force it into direct talks with the Jewish state, a goal being pursued by Washington. "While the tensions may still grow, the current level of escalation is nearly at its limit as Hezbollah still retains its deterrence potential, despite sustained strikes. The risk of a full-blown war remains possible even though it is viewed as unlikely at this stage," the expert told Izvestia.

The average price of the Brent oil benchmark may decrease by 8% from this year’s level to $63.1 per barrel in 2026 amid rising supply on the market, a report from Kept, a provider of consulting services, seen by Vedomosti showed. The estimate is based on a consensus forecast from more than 60 analyst firms, agencies and investment banks. This year, analysts argue, average Brent prices may drop by 14.5% to $68.8 per barrel, while Brent traded at $80.5 per barrel and $82.5 per barrel in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Oil prices have been mostly driven by the oversupply of the commodity on the global market, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around US trade policies, Kept analysts say.

Slower global economic growth stemming from trade wars, especially between the United States and China, has mostly impacted oil prices, Oleg Zhirnov, a partner at Kept, explains. He expects oil prices to hover around $65 per barrel in the coming months. As the average price of Brent crude has stayed at $68.6 per barrel since the beginning of this year, the forecast from Kept for this year is close to the current level, Nikolay Dudchenko, an analyst at Finam, noted.

Dmitry Kasatkin, a partner at Kasatkin Consulting, does not expect the average price to fall to $63 per barrel next year as he argues that Brent will trade at $70 per barrel on average, since OPEC+ will respond quickly to market conditions and supply growth in countries outside OPEC+ will slow.

Meanwhile, the average price of the Urals oil blend will be $60 per barrel in 2026, Kasatkin said, and Dudchenko puts the average price of Urals oil at $56-59 per barrel next year.

