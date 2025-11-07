Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. NATO moves to reduce troop numbers on its eastern flank, as Washington holds a summit with Central Asian leaders. Meanwhile, populism may be behind US leader Donald Trump’s controversial statements about nuclear testing. These stories topped Friday's newspaper headlines in Russia.

The United States has moved to reduce its military presence in a number of countries across Eastern Europe. The American contingent stationed at Romania’s Mihai Kogalniceanu airbase will be reduced from 1,700 to 1,000, the country’s defense ministry announced. Similar drawdowns are expected in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.

"Regardless of how many troops are deployed at [US] bases in Europe, the United States will retain all command positions and control," Russian Ambassador to Romania Vladimir Lipayev told Izvestia.

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova added that additional troops may be pulled not only from NATO’s members in the region but also from far-away allies. As the United States pulls out of these countries, European troops as well as non-regional NATO forces, primarily from Canada and Great Britain, could replace its presence on the eastern flank.

The decision is a result of the United States wanting to shift focus to other security challenges, primarily in the Indo-Pacific region where the Americans are bolstering forces to counter China. This rationale aligns with US President Donald Trump’s push for a 5% spending on defense and expectations that the EU shoulder a larger portion of expenditure on support to Ukraine.

As the Americans reduce their military presence in the region, other European contingents may indeed replace them, experts interviewed by Izvestia noted. Several Western media outlets have pointed to such a possibility as well.

The maintenance of troops would require significant spending, to be sure. "While troops could indeed be replaced, this should not be expected anytime soon," Director of the Center for Military-Economic Studies at the Institute of Global Military Economics and Strategy Prokhor Tebin told Izvestia.

And if US troops are replaced with more capable forces from Western Europe, Russia won’t just stand pat, experts warn. "However, it is too early to discuss this," Alexandra Zuyeva, an expert at the same center, told Izvestia.

Cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States at the C5+1 venue is "quite natural," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from Vedomosti as he commented on the holding of the second C5+1 summit in Washington marking the 10th anniversary of the platform.

The five Central Asian leaders and US President Donald Trump will attend the event. According to Peskov, despite continued contacts between Central Asian leaders and the United States, Russia maintains close relationships and is involved in advanced integration processes with its neighbors at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He was referring to Russia-Central Asia meetings, with the most recent event taking place a month ago.

The C5+1 summit kicked off late on Thursday. A day before that, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a meeting of Central Asian top diplomats that, in the past decade, his country has somewhat neglected the region.

Trump’s invitation to Central Asian leaders to Washington comes a month after Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met with US business leaders on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, after which the sides sealed a number of economic deals.

As regards economic cooperation, the United States is just a minor player in Central Asia, said Head of the Central Asia Sector at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations RAS Stanislav Pritchin. However, the United States plays an important role in the foreign policy of the former Soviet republics as the Americans have leverage on global financial institutions and can impose sensitive sanctions, the expert emphasized. "Countries that are part of integration associations with Russia have certain restrictions on deepening cooperation with the Americans, and they are afraid of Washington interfering in their internal affairs," he explained.

By convening the summit, Trump is trying to gain ground on its geopolitical rivals, China and Russia, in Central Asia, Pavel Koshkin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Vedomosti. According to him, this may also represent an attempt by Washington to "play on the nerves" of Moscow to provoke a response from Russia in the region. "Hence, the United States would like to present itself as a key player in the region. The Americans are interested in its resources, especially oil and rare earths. Apart from economic issues, the side will perhaps discuss the potential opening of US military bases in the region," the expert surmised.

The United States would trigger a global chain reaction if it resumes nuclear tests, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia. According to the senior Russian senator, other countries won’t just sit back and watch as Washington breaches the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).