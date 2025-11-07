Trump believes US, Russia, China can agree to reduce nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Washington, Moscow and Beijing can agree to reduce nuclear weapons.

"I think something like that could happen - the denuclearization," he pointed out at a meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian nations at the White House, commenting on the possibility that the US, Russia, and China could reduce nuclear weapons.

"I think that denuclearization would be a great thing. <...> I've spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things, things that can benefit people now," the US leader pointed out.

"My doctrine would be denuclearization, because we have enough nuclear [weapons]," Trump stressed.