{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US proposes prisoner swap and Russian-Israeli ties undergo stress test

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 29th
US White House AP Photo/Evan Vucci
US White House
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kommersant: US disappointed by Russia's reaction to prisoners swap proposal

Read also

The White House divulged a proposal it had for Moscow on exchanging Russian citizen Viktor Bout for the Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, because the Kremlin did not provide a "meaningful response" to it, according to CNN. Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there were no agreements yet on the exchange. Meanwhile, experts interviewed by Kommersant believe that the conditions put forward by the US are not ideal.

According to media reports, US officials proposed the swap idea back in June, inspired by the success of the April exchange of Konstantin Yaroshenko for Trevor Reed.

Brittney Griner’s defense did not comment on the situation, saying that the team did not take part in the negotiations. At the same time, attorneys interviewed by Kommersant believe that the athlete could be exchanged only after the verdict. Until then Griner remains innocent.

Vladimir Zherebenkov, a lawyer for US citizen Paul Whelan convicted in 2020, told Kommersant that he knows and expects that the US authorities want to exchange him. "But I consider their conditions unfair. I have one explanation: they consider Bout to be a very significant and dangerous figure. However, such negotiations are held in secret, and I think that our diplomats are actively working on it," he said.

Vice President of the Russian branch of the International Committee for the Defense for Human Rights Ivan Melnikov told the newspaper that the conditions put forward by the US are unlikely to accelerate this process. "The one for one exchange, according to my information, would have been virtually resolved and everything could have happened very quickly, but the current situation is a step back," Melnikov said.

He said he hopes that the US will reconsider its position. If not, then Russia can offer the US authorities a two-for-two exchange, according to the expert, about 2,000 Russian citizens are currently held in US prisons.

 

Izvestia: Chinese, US leaders talk amid rising tensions

Read also
Taiwan ‘to bear the wrath of Beijing’ in case of Pelosi's visit — newspaper

On July 28, the leaders of the United States and China held their first telephone conversation in four months. During Joe Biden's presidency, relations between the two superpowers have plunged to new lows not seen in recent decades, Izvestia writes. Nevertheless, according to experts, the very fact that the US and China have left lines of communication open amid the abundance of issues can already be viewed positively, experts told the newspaper.

Taiwan has become a major roadblock in bilateral relations, especially amid Nancy Pelosi’s upcoming visit to the island in August. In response, Beijing has issued six warnings to the US, promising to take strong measures if the congresswoman goes forward with her plans.

Cancelling Pelosi's trip would reinforce accusations of pandering to China, lowering the approval ratings of Biden and the entire Democratic Party. As for China, the country plans to host the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, and prior to this milestone event, Xi Jinping has to maintain a tough stance towards the US, Izvestia writes.

Another discrepancy between the two countries is the situation in Ukraine and China's lack of public disapproval of Russia's military operation. There are also complicated economic issues.

Nevertheless, China and America have common interests, primarily due to their highly interconnected economies, senior expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Alexander Gabuev told Izvestia. "Both sides are interested in being pragmatic as long as possible, albeit gradually moving away," he explained.

 

Vedomosti: Shell might lose over $4 bln by abandoning Russian projects

Read also
Gazprom confirms complete suspension of gas supplies to Orsted, Shell Energy Europe

Shell, the Dutch-Anglo oil and gas multinational, in its report on July 28 announced that its representatives left the Board of Directors of a parity joint venture (JV) with Gazprom Neft - Salym Petroleum Development N.V, which works on the Salymskoye field in Russia’s Western Siberia region. According to Vedomosti, the company also plans to leave the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

A Shell representative specified to Vedomosti that the company is now working on options for withdrawing from a 50% stake in the joint venture. The cost of a share in Salym could have been nullified by Shell because it was sure that it was impossible to sell this asset or receive dividends on it, Dmitry Kletochkin, a partner at Rustam Kurmaev and Partners, notes.

In addition, the company’s representative confirmed to Vedomosti that Shell intends to give up a 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Shell's exit from Sakhalin-2 may create difficulties in the future development of the project, senior analyst at Alfa-Bank Nikita Blokhin believes. But with the direct participation of Shell specialists, in 2021 the project underwent a comprehensive upgrade of the entire infrastructure and the transition to a four-year maintenance cycle, which created a significant safety margin for Sakhalin-2 for the next few years, he added.

Shell's total losses from withdrawing from the Russian projects will reach at least $4.2 bln, Managing Partner at Infoline-analytics Mikhail Burmistrov told the newspaper. He noted that the company’s withdrawal from the Salym project will not significantly affect its risks, while the company’s exit from Sakhalin-2 creates risks associated with equipment maintenance.

 

Kommersant: Russian-Israeli relations undergo stress test

Read also

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has begun to hear the case concerning the Russian Justice Ministry's allegations against the representative office of the Jewish Agency for Israel (Sochnut) in Russia. According to Israeli media, if no compromise is reached, one of the oldest Jewish organizations in Russia may cease operations, affecting bilateral ties. So far, however, the two capitals have attempted to defuse the tension, Kommersant writes.

According to the newspaper, the major claims against the Jewish Agency include incorrectly gathered and stored personal data of Russians. If the organization fails to meet the requirements of Russian law, it may be liquidated.

The situation with Sochnut coincided with the Israeli election campaign ahead of the November legislative elections. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to do everything possible to regain power. In response to the Jewish Agency case, Netanyahu stated that relations between the two countries had deteriorated due to the political elite's carelessness and arrogance. Moscow, for its part, insisted that the Sochnut case lies strictly within the legal field.

"The mutual assurances over the last few days have been critical in decreasing the tension, as well as sending an Israeli delegation, despite doubts about its potential to influence Russia’s decision," according to Meir Ben-Shabbat, former head of the Israeli National Security Council. He believes that the most important thing is to ensure that the heads of state and their advisers have access to a communication mechanism. According to him, the Sokhnut issue is "another milestone in the unfavorable dynamics in Russian-Israeli ties, which emerges simultaneously with the rapprochement between Russia and Iran".

 

Vedomosti: Russia eyes major investment in railway projects in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China

Russia may pour $30.8 bln into the development of foreign railway infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and China until 2030, the Russian Ministry of Transport said in its presentation. A source close to the ministry confirmed the document’s authenticity to Vedomosti. According to experts, this investment bid might prove essential for reorienting Russia's exports.

According to the presentation, the funds would be used to build three new railway checkpoints across Russia's state border with neighboring nations: 369 km of tracks in Russia and 3,000 km of railways in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and China. Specific projects were not identified, but based on the presentation's map of transportation and logistical corridors, at least seven large-scale development projects are being considered, the newspaper writes.

The existing railway capacities in the Far East do not allow for a complete reorientation of Russian raw material exports to China and other Asia-Pacific countries, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at HSE University Vasily Kashin told Vedomosti. He believes that developing the trajectory towards the East is critical in order to counter Europe's rejection of Russia's raw commodities and energy resources. "If we start building now, it will help support our economy in the future," he stressed.

The projects are complex, and it is unlikely that they will be completed quickly, Managing Director of the NRA rating service Sergey Grishunin believes. According to him, a single Zuunbayan-Khangi road in Mongolia can cost $31 bln, making the assistance of Asian partners essential.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia seeks Africa’s support against sanctions and EU eyes visa freeze
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 28th
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more