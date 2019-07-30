{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: World powers on guard of Iran nuclear deal and who can take on Trump in 2020

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 30
© AP Photo/Ronald Zak

Kommersant: World powers striving to rescue Iran nuclear deal

Read also
Political directors meet in Vienna over Iran nuclear deal

Iran slapped Washington by rejecting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s offer to come to Tehran and "speak directly to the Iranian people," Kommersant writes. However, the Iranian authorities have invited new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and "the war of nerves" between London and Tehran. Neither did this incident disrupt London’s participation in the meeting of five world powers, which are signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The meeting took place in Vienna on Sunday and was also attended by representatives of Germany, France, Russia and China. The five world powers hope to salvage the nuclear deal, preventing Iran from leaving it in September following Washington's unilateral withdrawal, according to Kommersant.

The next six weeks will show whether the five world powers can foil the development of Iranian nuclear programs, which Tehran may resume in response to US steps. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, on September 4-5 Iran is planning to carry out the third step towards scaling down its commitments under the deal, which would be the turning point. Russia is calling on Tehran to refrain from this move, explaining that this would only escalate tensions.

Tehran made its first symbolic step towards abandoning the nuclear deal on May 8, declaring that it stopped meeting some commitments, namely on the enriched uranium stockpiles and heavy water. At the first stage, Iran exceeded the 300 kg limit on low-enriched uranium and at the second stage it enriched uranium to 4.5%, above the 3.67% limit set by the deal.

Nevertheless, these steps did not become "a point of no return" meaning that the country has resumed its full-scale implementation of nuclear programs, the paper says. Given this, the five world powers consider that one of the vital measures to avoid Tehran’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal is to ease negative consequences of US sanctions. This can be achieved by launching full-scale operations of INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges), a special-purpose mechanism to facilitate trade with Iran, which is still operating in a pilot mode.

The Vienna meeting’s participants agreed on stepping up efforts to use INSTEX for carrying out transactions by non-EU members and also transactions related to the Iranian oil supplies. Besides, Russia called on other parties to the deal to boost efforts on defending Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow and Arak from unilateral US sanctions.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia to become first target of global trade slowdown

Read also
Russia’s finance ministry sees no grounds for global economic crisis - Minister

Experts no longer doubt that the global economy will face a serious economic crisis, and the only questions now are when and where it will begin and how deep it will be. Russia’s ACRA (Analytical Credit Rating Agency) has recently joined those warning about a global economic downturn, predicting that it will begin in late 2019, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

According to analysts, the US-Chinese trade war will trigger a recession in the United States (-0.7% GDP) in 2020, while China will only face a slowdown in growth rates to 4-4.5%. The decline in the global trade growth rate will lead to a drop in demand in Russia’s traditional export goods, namely raw materials.

Experts polled by the paper do not cherish hope that Russia’s economy will be able to keep growing while the world economy will go down. "In the event of a global economic slump, Russia’s economy will hardly stay afloat, especially given the current sanctions," leading analyst at Forex Optimum Ivan Kapustyansky said. "This is explained by its structure. Russia’s economy depends on export, and Russia’s key export is raw material. Thus, should global demand slow down, the demand in raw materials will fall as well." According to the expert, only significant structural economic reforms can change this situation.

Expert at the Academy of Finance and Investment Management Gennady Nikolayev notes that Russia has substantial financial reserves, but lacks ideas of how to invest them. "The government has no idea as to how to boost the economy and hopes to carry out a milder monetary policy. So, should a global crisis start, Russia will be affected no less than other countries."

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Democrats need new leader to beat Trump in 2020 race

Read also
Lavrov castigates Pompeo’s flimsy allegations about Russian ‘meddling’ in US elections

The 2020 US presidential election campaign kicked off amid an unprecedented polarization of the American political system and society over the past decades. The Democrats’ goal will be to not just make it into the White House, but turn the tables after their embarrassing defeat in 2016, regain dominating positions in the political process as well to overcome the ongoing crisis in the party, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and an expert at the Valdai International Discussion Club Dmitry Suslov wrote in an article for Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The current election campaign shows how the Republican Party has changed over the past years and what Donald Trump means for US history and development. Many perceived his victory in 2016 as a historic blunder, attributing it to the alleged Russian meddling. However, the current situation demonstrates that Trump's presidency has changed America and continues changing it. The 2018 mid-term election indicated that the Republican Party consolidated around Trump and the 2020 campaign is demonstrating this more vividly. There is no talk in the party whether Trump should run for the second term, the expert notes. The voters who supported Trump in 2016 are still loyal to him and moreover, there is an understanding that Trump is the strongest politician of the Republican Party and it won’t be easy to defeat him in 2020.

One of the key issues for the Democrats now is who can challenge Trump. In order to win, Democrats need a serious revamp, new people and a new agenda. The upcoming year will show whether the party can be renewed. There are new people among Democrats such as Tulsi Gabbard and Kamala Harris. However, the political elite is still consolidated around old-fashioned politicians such as former Vice President Joe Biden, who is branded as a single Democratic candidate and Trump’s key opponent. Meanwhile, the debates have exposed that the Democratic Party is being renewed. The winner of the first televised debate was Kamala Harris, a senator from California of Jamaican and Indian origin, who is considered as the front-runner. It is only new faces like Harris that can consolidate the Democratic electorate rather than old-fashioned politicians like Biden, the expert says.

Izvestia: Decreased intensity of shelling gives hope for peace in Donbass

Read also
Russian TV crew comes under shelling near Donbass contact line

The intensity of shelling on the contact line between the Kiev troops and the Donbass forces has significantly declined after a new ceasefire came into effect on July 21, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Deputy Militia Chief Eduard Basurin told Izvestia. Although shelling is still on, there is a positive dynamic giving hope that soon peace will be brought to the region, Basurin said.

While shelling attacks by the Kiev forces earlier used to be reported a dozen times per day, the new ceasefire was violated only some 30 times in the past week. According to sources in Kiev, the Ukrainian leadership is now working on removing volunteer battalions, such as Azov, from the region, which are to blame for the provocations.

Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky came to power under the slogan of peace and unification of the country, the paper notes. The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly called for putting an end to the war in Donbass. However, so far Ukraine only had a new president come to power, while the new parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, where his Servant of the People party has secured most seats, is due to hold its first session only in late August. Most allies of former President Pyotr Poroshenko still have their seats in parliament.

According to the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov, Ukrainians backed Zelensky as their new leader because he pledged to stop the civil war. "He is trying to commit to this. Given that Zelensky has not gained control over the country as yet and power is still in transition, the mere fact of lowered intensity of combat actions demonstrates positive trends. I believe this comes from Zelensky’s orders," the lawmaker told the paper.

The new authorities in Ukraine are not seeking an escalation, and as soon as new people are appointed to the leading posts in the government, Zelensky’s team will be able to start settling the Donbass crisis, said Russian Institute for Strategic Studies expert Vladimir Yevseyev.

Izvestia: Wildfires in Siberia break three-year record

Read also
Russia to enhance firefighters’ task force combating wildfires

Wildfires in Siberia and the Far East’s Trans-Baikal Region have engulfed the largest territory in three years. According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, in the first seven months of 2019 wildfires affected an area of 2.4 mln hectares in Siberia, nearly double the figure of the same period last year. In the Far Eastern region, the fires are blazing on an area of 3.9 mln hectares, compared with 1.2 mln hectares in 2017. Smoke has covered the cities of Siberia and the Trans-Baikal region. According to experts, should this trend continue in 10 years, Russia could lose all its timber reserves, including valuable species such as cedar, Izvestia writes.

The fires are spreading to hard-to-reach areas by dry thunderstorms and an strong winds amid an abnormal heat, the Federal Agency for Forestry said. This weather is unlikely to change soon, experts predict.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Election protest in Moscow and Erdogan's rapprochement with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 29
Read more
Iran looking at further reduction of its commitments under JCPOA by September - Ryabkov
It Iran’s getting back to the full and unconditional implementation of its commitments under the nuclear deal looks highly unrealistic at this point, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russia, Suriname are drafting military-technical cooperation agreements - Lavrov
He also stressed that Russia is expanding its healthcare assistance to Suriname
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova hopes to get US visa next week
"So far, they have asked me [to just bring] the passport to the Embassy. We are waiting for the news next week," Kuznetsova noted
Read more
Russian aviation’s flights in Syria reduced to minimum — General Staff
The size of the Russian task force now equals the required level for fulfilling tasks
Read more
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
Read more
Georgian opposition rally calls on authorities to begin dialogue with Russia
The rally brought together tens of thousands of people. However it started a little later than scheduled and lasted slightly more than 30 minutes because of the hot weather
Read more
Russian PM to chair meeting on national projects in Crimea
The focus would be on healthcare, education and culture
Read more
China welcomes Russian concept of collective security in Persian Gulf
The concept stipulates creating an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Little chance for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting at ASEAN forum in Thailand - Russian diplomat
The top diplomats’ schedules are not coordinated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
President Putin reviews Main Naval Parade marking Russia’s Navy Day
The parade kicked off on the Neva River with the participation of the latest Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Kronshtadt submarine of project 677 and the Ivan Antonov minesweeper
Read more
Law on IT-resources ownership will affect all IT companies in Russia — Yandex
A spokesman for the Yandex internet company said that "if the bill is passed, a unique ecosystem of internet businesses in Russia can be destroyed"
Read more
General Staff: Militants redeploy forces to southwestern part of Idlib de-escalation zone
Preparations for offensive operations are underway, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi said
Read more
Russian vessel Xiang Hai Lin 8 detained in North Korea released
A crewmember told TASS that "the vessel was released without any fines, the incident is over"
Read more
British media in Russia to face consequences after regulator fines RT — foreign ministry
Earlier on Friday, UK media regulator Ofcom fined Russia's RT news channel 200,000 pounds for breaching broadcasting rules
Read more
AliExpress to start delivering goods to Russian stores
The range of goods includes accessories, home and garden products, and clothing
Read more
Venezuelan president thanks Russia and China for help in restructuring economy
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country started to restructure its economy to remove dependence on oil revenues
Read more
Putin goes to bottom of Gulf of Finland in bathyscaphe to honor memory of submariners
During the submergence, one of the divers will mount a memorable plaque on the site of the submarine’s wreck in Putin’s presence
Read more
Russian submarine, missile ships take part in naval parade in Syrian Tartus
The air parade involved Su-24M bombers, Su-34 and Su-35 jets, Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-35M helicopters that flew over the port
Read more
Press review: What's behind Sea of Japan incident and how will new UK PM relate to Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24
Read more
Released Russian fishing boat arrives in South Korea, says Yonhap
There are 15 Russian crew members and two nationals of South Korea on board the fishing vessel
Read more
Sevastopol Shipyard to repair Varshavyanka-class sub after Mediterranean mission
Submarines of the series are among the world’s quietest vessels
Read more
Ukraine prepares for winter without transit of Russian gas — spokesperson
The country is gearing up for the 'worst-case scenario' just in case
Read more
Putin on his dive to the bottom of Gulf of Finland: Impressions are vivid
Putin said he did not run the bathyscaphe during the dive
Read more
US private military companies plunder Syrian oil facilities — Russia’s General Staff
The US has been training up to 2,700 militants near al-Tanf base in Syria, the Russian General Staff stated
Read more
Russia presents to UN its concept of collective security in Persian Gulf
In a letter to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, Russia said that it is "ready for cooperation with all interested parties to implement this and other constructive proposals"
Read more
US visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready — US embassy
The athlete had to pull out of the upcoming WTA tournament due to visa issues
Read more
Russia, Turkey may start joint exploration in offshore Mediterranean
'Russian companies have successfully implemented energy projects in the Mediterranean Sea,' the Russian minister stated
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Montenegro are madness
Montenegro imposed anti-Russian sanctions in May 2014 as followed by tit-for-tat sanctions against Montenegro by Russia in 2015
Read more
Russia and Iran confirm bid to expand military cooperation in memorandum of understanding
The sides may shortly hold a joint naval exercise in the area of the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza dies at the age of 59, says son
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the founders of ‘old NTV television’
Read more
Russian premier attends Navy Day parade in Sevastopol
The parade of warships is reviewed by Black Sea Fleet Commander Igor Osipov
Read more
Putin meets family members of submariners who died in deep-sea sub tragedy
At the meeting, Putin suggested discussing the issues of assistance to the families of the submariners
Read more
Russian Navy can fight back any aggressor, says Putin
Russian president pointed out that the plans for the country are to build a unique in its possibilities fleet, designed for a long time
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
Second line of TurkStream to pass through Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia
TurkStream pipeline’s throughput capacity can be expanded, according to the Russian energy minister
Read more
Russian embassy slams SS division commemoration rally in Estonia
The embassy pointed out that the rally was held on the 75th anniversary of Estonia being freed from the Nazi and urged to "commemorate the true heroes, who fought to rid the humanity of...evil plague"
Read more
Serbian Church will never recognize Kosovo’s independence — Montenegro Metropolitan
The cleric pointed to the crime and threat regime reigning in Kosovo
Read more
Russia test launches Topol intercontinental missile from Kapustin Yar range
The missile’s exercise head hit the target, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Patriarch Kirill leads Holy Cross Procession marking Christianization of Kievan Rus
The destination of the procession was the Monument to Vladimir the Great on Moscow’s central Borovitskaya Square
Read more
Syrian troops regain control of strategic heights in Hama province — media
Over the past two months, Syrian troops have recaptured the area from terrorists twice
Read more
Press review: Election protest in Moscow and Erdogan's rapprochement with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 29
Read more
Russia, Turkey discuss supplies of civil aircraft, joint production of helicopters
The Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission held a session on Friday
Read more
US advises Turkey against putting Russia’s S-400 air defense systems into operation
Russia completed on Thursday the first stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey
Read more
Russia’s first Pantsyr-S air defense missile battalion assumes combat duty in Arctic
The system is the most effective in rugged terrain conditions
Read more
Russian fighter jets intercept 'enemy' targets during drills in Armenia
Over 500 servicemen and over 100 units of military equipment took part in the drills
Read more
US deployment of weapons in space will lead to new stage of arms race — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is "concerned over US plans to deploy weapons in space that are already being implemented"
Read more
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
Read more
India to purchase Russia's R-27 air-to-air missiles for Su-30MKI jets — media
The contract is reported to be worth over $200 mln
Read more
China, Russia should strengthen cooperation in technologies, energy — foreign minister
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting of foreign ministers in Brazil
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry warns Russians about possible unrest in France on August 3
Another rally of the yellow vests is due on that day
Read more