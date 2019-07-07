Russian TV crew comes under shelling near Donbass contact line

TASS, July 7. A film crew of Russia’s Zvezda TV channel has come under mortar fire carried out by the Kiev forces in the village of Kominternovo, in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the TV channel said on its website on Sunday.

"The journalists were working on the square outside a local cultural facility when the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a mortar strike on the area. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt," the statement said.

On Tuesday, a film crew of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) came under the Kiev forces’ fire in the outskirts of Donetsk. According to Russian reporter Andrei Rudenko, the crew was reporting about a residential area of the Alexandrovka village when the strike was carried out.