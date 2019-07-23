{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What Zelensky party's win means for Donbass and tensions rise around Iran

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

 

Media: Ukraine’s presidential party set to form new government on its own

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) should start to implement the Minsk Agreements following the Servant of the People party’s parliamentary election win, Head of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia. The presidential party will have the opportunity to form a new government on its own, giving the Ukrainian leader a free hand and freedom of maneuver.

Ukrainian political scientist Vladimir Fesenko, cited by Vedomosti, said that the outcome of the vote in single-mandate constituencies was the major sensation of the election, which was the result of Zelensky’s activities in July. Having achieved such a success, the Servant of the People party doesn’t need to set up a coalition, which is unprecedented in the history of independent Ukraine.

Read also
Zelensky party’s election success to help him in talks with Donbass, says Russian senator

The landslide victory of Zelensky’s party stems from voter attitudes, as Ukrainians are tired of the previous authorities, Center for Current Politics Director Alexei Chesnakov said. According to him, "Zelensky dominated the media landscape during both the presidential and the parliamentary election campaigns." "Others lagged behind, unable to present any initiatives that could overshadow his agenda," the expert noted.

Kosachev explained to Izvestia that since the Ukrainian leader could rely on his own party without taking other factions into account, there were good prospects for resolving the situation in Donbass. "We used to hear Poroshenko say that he wasn’t able to push the laws stipulated by the Minsk Agreements through the fragmented parliament that was out of his control. Now, the situation is significantly changing," the Russian senator pointed out.

According to Moscow State Institute of International Relations Associate Professor Kirill Koktysh, Zelensky is truly interested in resolving the conflict and may now push for the implementation of the Agreements. As far as relations with Russia are concerned, Zelensky will probably opt to restore economic ties without improving political relations, said Russian Institute for Strategic Studies expert Vladimir Yevseyev.

 

RBC: Tanker war and spy scandal add to tensions around Iran

Relations between Iran and the West continue to deteriorate. The UK, the United States and the European Union demand that Tehran release a detained British tanker, threatening Iran with new sanctions. It is not in Iran’s interest to drag out the conflict, said experts interviewed by RBC.

Read also
Seventeen people sentenced in Iran for spying for US

On July 22, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the country’s intelligence agencies had apprehended 17 people working for the CIA. The spy scandal is another result of rising tensions between Iran and the West. On July 19, Iran detained the Stena Impero British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, citing a violation of international maritime rules. The detention had been preceded by a number of incidents in the waters off Iran. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US Navy had downed an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz. London, in turn, claimed to have prevented Iranian boats from seizing a British tanker in the Strait. Tehran denied involvement in the incident, as well as the downing of its drone. In early July, the British Royal Navy detained Iran’s Grace 1 oil tanker in Gibraltar’s waters, which, according to London, was carrying oil to Syria.

Iran’s decision to detain the Stena Impero British vessel may lead to two negative consequences, said Senior Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Vladimir Sazhin. First, such activities may persuade the UK and other EU countries to put active pressure on Iran. "Until now, the UK, France and Germany have stood side by side with Iran in its conflict with the US. If EU countries stop containing US pressure, Iran will have to face great losses and the nuclear deal will probably collapse," he noted. Second, the expert did not rule out that if the tanker war continued to escalate, the United States might give a military response to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

By seizing a British ship and reducing compliance with the nuclear deal, Iran seeks greater concessions from the international community, Chatham House expert Sanam Vakil pointed out. However, in her view, if Britain and the EU join forces with Washington and increase pressure on Iran, Tehran’s activities may lead to the opposite result, increasing the damage that common Iranians are facing from sanctions. Vakil said that showing restraint and launching talks with Iran on the vessel’s release would be the best option for the UK.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Japan could shelve its territorial dispute with Russia

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party won the recent House of Councillors election. However, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expected to get a mandate to amend the country’s Constitution that would make it possible to restore Japan’s status as a military power. The party failed to win two-thirds of the seats in parliament, which was necessary for putting the plan into action. Now, the cabinet will focus on resolving a trade dispute with the United States and easing tensions with China. Tokyo will also continue peace treaty talks with Moscow, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Abe wants to sign peace treaty with Russia before 2021

However, it is unlikely that Tokyo will succeed in getting closer to resolving its dispute with Russia over the southern Kuril Islands. Abe has held over 20 meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2013. According to the Japan Times newspaper, there is little chance that Russia will agree to a compromise that would stipulate handing the islands over to Japan.

Moscow State Institute of International Relations Professor Dmitry Streltsov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that "Abe’s election win was expected. The status quo is preserved. The previously set agenda in relations between Moscow and Tokyo will gradually get implemented, at least, until 2021, when Abe’s term as prime minister expires. Talks will go on and a positive trend in bilateral relations will remain," the expert said.

According to him, Abe is a pro-Russian politician who seeks to boost political and economic ties, as well as joint activities on the Kuril Islands. "The launch of new big joint ventures can hardly be expected although the project to produce liquefied natural gas in Yamal, which involves Japan’s state investors, is rather significant, and its implementation will continue," Streltsov concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Moscow and Beijing to renew defense cooperation agreement

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an ordinance, upholding the Defense Ministry’s initiative to make a cooperation agreement with China’s Defense Ministry. Apart from instructions to hold talks with China, the ordinance also points out that the initiative had been agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vedomosti notes.

The previous defense agreement was signed in 1993, but cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has gone through significant changes since then, said a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry. For instance, joint military drills now involve navies, ground troops and air forces, and include activities to train joint strikes on a potential enemy (like it happened during the aerial part of the Peace Mission 2018 exercise).

Read also
Russian-Chinese partnership not directed against third countries - Kremlin

Since the current agreement was signed, relations between the two countries, including defense, have radically changed as well as the global situation, said another source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Since the early 2000s, Moscow and Beijing have conducted a large number of joint military drills. Though Russian-Chinese relations in the defense area cannot be described as a military alliance, and, according to official statements, they are not aimed against third countries, ties continue to deepen. In fact, the two countries’ armed forces remain set to carry out joint activities on a wider scale, learning to respond to the growing number of crisis situations, a source close to the Defense Ministry emphasized.

According to Vasily Kashin, a Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Far Eastern Studies, a new agreement will be more advanced and aimed at ensuring more complicated forms of cooperation in terms of modern day combat training and military drills. It may also cover preparations for activities such as joint air patrolling, the expert added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Nord Stream 2 made Washington blind to new 'threat'

The United States is so focused on the fight against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that it has overlooked a new "threat" for Europe, which is Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG). Washington keeps on warning Germany against boosting energy partnership with Moscow, insisting on the construction of LNG terminals. However, German experts point out that the EU imported more LNG from Russia than from the US last winter, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

Most of Russia's LNG supplies come to the European market from the Yamal LNG project operated by Novatek, which is forced to sell all of its LNG to Europe because its LNG plant had been constructed well ahead of schedule, Chief Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund Igor Yushkov explained. "LNG carriers are built on schedule, there is not enough of them. Besides, Novatek also lacks rented ARC4-class tankers," he said.

Read also
Russian companies eye supplying LNG to Thailand

The lack of tankers is the reason why all Russian LNG from Yamal is delivered to the West. When gas prices drop in Asia and Central and South American countries, US LNG suppliers make more profit from selling gas to Europe, Yushkov notes. It creates a competition between Russia's and US LNG in Europe. "The production cost of LNG in Yamal is rather low because liquefying doesn’t require much spending and there is a near total lack of taxes on the Yamal LNG project. It makes competing with US LNG that much easier," the expert explained.

Russia managed to catch up with the US in terms of LNG exports to the EU market in a very short time. It became possible mostly thanks to the launch of the Yamal LNG project, said Gennady Nikolyaev, an expert at the Academy of Finance and Investment Management. According to him, the European market is currently "full to the brink of bursting." "This may explain Washington’s desire to impose sanctions on EU countries willing to cooperate with Russia in the energy sector. The US' whole ploy to enter the European market is about to fail. And since it is based on expected revenues and has been producing no profit, these activities can be expected to slow down in the near future," Nikolayev noted.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Zelensky's party wins Ukraine elections and Russia drawn into tanker war
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 22
Read more
Russia is concerned over confrontation between US and Iran — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow "would welcome any improvement when it comes to relations between the US and Iran"
Read more
Minsk refutes reports about Russian troops in Chernobyl zone near Ukrainian border
The rumors "are far from reality," the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Escalation in Strait of Hormuz may threaten navigation — Kuwait's foreign ministry
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said that it is "following with concern the developments in the region after the detention of the British oil tanker"
Read more
Crew of Stena Impero tanker detained by Iran in good health — company
Meanwhile, the Telegraph reported that the UK government is drafting a plan of sanctions over the incident
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
Ukrainian military attacks DPR settlement, violating ceasefire - agency
There is Novaya Tavriya settlement
Read more
Russia’s top brass dismisses reports of air strike against marketplace in Syria
The Russian air task force did not accomplish any missions in the area, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Putin gives order to lift sanctions against Eritrea
Economic sanctions against Eritrea have been in place since 2009, while an arms embargo has been imposed since 2013
Read more
Electronic visas introduced for foreigners coming to St. Petersburg — presidential decree
The regime will be in force from October 1, 2019
Read more
Large-scale reconnaissance drills kick off in 7 Russian regions and Tajikistan
The drills involve more than 5,000 servicemen
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies border violations during flights over Sea of Japan
Read more
Turkey vows counter-measures if US imposes sanctions over S-400 deliveries
Ankara plans to deploy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems before 2020
Read more
Putin says he does not believe English secret services poisoned Skripal
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed this issue in an interview with US director Oliver Stone
Read more
Putin lauds wisdom, vision of deceased IAEA Director General Amano
Yukiya Amano has died at the age of 72
Read more
Tehran’s arguments on detained tanker more convincing than London’s — Russian diplomat
The Iranian authorities detained the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday for "the violations of international maritime regulations"
Read more
Press review: Turkey picks S-400s over F-35s and can ties with Ukraine be restored
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 19
Read more
Soyuz-FG rocket launches with Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from Baikonur
The rocket will fly to the ISS in accordance with the six-hour plan, which means four spins around the globe
Read more
US, Turkish top diplomats discuss deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
This is the first contact between the US and Turkey after the start of the deliveries of Russian S-400 missile defense to the republic
Read more
Summits of BRICS and SCO will be held in St. Petersburg — Putin
The summits were earlier planned to be held in Chelyabinsk
Read more
Russia to continue assisting Syria in protecting sovereignty - Putin
Russian President congratulates Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Read more
Sending FEDOR to ISS to be first step in space research by humanoid robots — Roscosmos
The robot will be sent to the ISS on board the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft on August 22
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian president’s lawyer reports disappearance of prosecutor general
In the absence of the prosecutor general, the office will be occupied by his deputy
Read more
Indian frigate and Chinese destroyer to take part in Russian Navy Day parade
Over 40 ships will take part in the parade in celebration of the Russian Navy Day, along with over 40 aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 4,000 servicemen
Read more
Indefinite ceasefire goes into effect in eastern Ukraine
Kiev officials does not rule out that this ceasefire will last until the conflict is fully settled, but the self-proclaimed republics doubt Ukraine’s ability to observe it
Read more
Russia calls to develop independence from US financial system - Russian senior diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called for multipolarity in the spheres of finance and currency
Read more
Venezuelan authorities will not give in to outside pressure at Barbados talks — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "agreements that will be reached at Barbados talks will be absolutely sovereign"
Read more
Russian embassy in Iran confirms three Russian citizens onboard detained tanker
The diplomats have so far been unable to contact with them
Read more
Press review: Zelensky's party wins Ukraine elections and Russia drawn into tanker war
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 22
Read more
Abe wants to sign peace treaty with Russia before 2021
Japanese Prime Minister is intended to move forward the talks while he still in office
Read more
Russia’s Su-25SM attack aircraft strike targets in Kyrgyz army’s drills
Read more
Pompeo conveys US disappointment over Ankara’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400
Earlier, the Pentagon informed that in order to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, Turkey needs to drop the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
Read more
China’s Xi’an guided missile destroyer to call at St Petersburg on unofficial visit
A welcome ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Western Military District’s command and the Leningrad Naval Base
Read more
Belarus, Russia plan to establish common industry markets by 2021 — minister
Belarusian Economic Minister Dmitry Krutoy said that a roadmap on unifying Russian and Belarusian markets will be developed by November this year
Read more
Diplomats seek access to Russian crew members of detained British oil tanker - embassy
There are no threats to their life and health, the Russian diplomat said
Read more
Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent — Pentagon
The US under secretary of defense once again accused Moscow of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty
Read more
US aircraft violates Venezuelan airspace for second time in last 3 days — minister
Last Saturday, the Venezuelan Defense Ministry said that a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft had violated Venezuela's airspace
Read more
Three power units of NPP in Russia’s Tver disconnected due to short circuit
The background radiation is normal, according to the plant's press service
Read more
EU Commission head got off on wrong foot urging to join forces against Russia
'There will be no dialogue from the position of strength,' the Russian parliamentarian stated
Read more
Russia's Maria Sharapova on entry list for US Open
Sharapova is currently ranked 76th in the WTA rankings
Read more
Five parties winning seats in Ukraine’s parliament - exit polls
The presidential party Servant of the People is leading from 42.7 to 44.4% of votes
Read more
Ukraine’s eastern regions show higher voter activity than western at parliamentary polls
Notably, the things were the other way round at the previous elections in 2014
Read more
EU Ambassador to Russia: New chances for dialogue should be used wisely
Markus Ederer believes that in international politics, stakeholders should no operate within the winner- loser paradigm
Read more
Servant of the People party gets 42.45% of votes after 50% of ballots counted
Five parties have so far overcome the five-percent threshold
Read more
About 12,000 people take part in protest in downtown Moscow
The protesters demand that the Moscow officials register independent candidates for the upcoming Moscow State Duma election
Read more
Russia ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said the company is ready to discuss the deliveries if the Turkish side expresses an interest
Read more
Reports about Turkmen president’s death are hoax, says Turkmen embassy
Earlier several mass media reported that Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is dead
Read more
UK tanker's detention by Iran may serve as pretext for use of force — Russian lawmaker
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have said they detained the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM says no time for experiments
Yulia Timoshenko said that "we really need to start working after the election"
Read more
Russian aircraft violate South Korea's airspace — Yonhap
The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets in response and fired warning shots, Yonhap said
Read more
Putin gives start to second stage of new sintering plant
The president left his signature on the information stand in the control room
Read more