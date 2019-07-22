Seventeen people sentenced in Iran for spying for US

TASS, July 22. An Iranian court has delivered verdict for seventeen people, accused of spying for the United States, the director of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence’s counterterrorism department told a press conference on Monday, the Iranian Fars news agency reports.

The statement emphasized that the spies were collecting information on vitally important facilities in Iran. They were trained in the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). It was also announced that the convicted spies were detained last year.

It is reported that some of them were sentenced to death.