Press review: Kiev may change its language on Donbass and EAEU to dovetail monetary moves

The law on the state language in Ukraine that entered into force will be amended after the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, sources in Kiev close to the situation told Izvestia. The legislation that infringes upon the rights of the country’s national minorities will be somewhat modified. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will try to confirm the inadmissibility of dividing the country "into Ukrainian and Russian-speaking" zones. In addition, a partial restoration of Russian language’s rights is necessary for the new administration in Kiev to strengthen their negotiating positions on Donbass.

A source close to the leadership in Kiev told Izvestia that it is planned to "soften the language policy," though stating that the expansion of the "rights of Russian and other languages" after the parliamentary elections on July 21 would serve as a political veneer.

"The president does not shy away from speaking Russian and recognizes the right of people to speak their language. However, no one will review the position of the Ukrainian language as the only official one. Certain adjustments for minority languages should follow. Perhaps the rules will be eased in specific regions, as well as in certain areas of use," the source said.

According to another source, easing the law will be aimed at strengthening Kiev’s negotiating positions on the Donbass settlement, thus reaffirming Vladimir Zelensky’s statements that all citizens of Ukraine are equal regardless of what language they speak.

The source added that the decision should also improve relations between Ukraine and Hungary, which took an uncompromising stance because the Hungarian community's civil rights in the Trans-Carpathian region were being infringed. Budapest has repeatedly threatened to stonewall the integration of Kiev into any Euro-Atlantic structures because of the "unfriendly policy" towards the Hungarians living in the area in question.

"This sort of revision is possible with the Verkhovna Rada. I think the law will see many changes. And, of course, it is necessary to solve the Donbass problem, which is impossible without the Russian language," Ukrainian MP Evgeny Balitsky told Izvestia.

Izvestia: EAEU central banks agree on monetary policy

The central banks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries will start coordinating moves that affect the rates of national currencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission told Izvestia. In order to do this, a separate supranational council will be set up that will include the heads of the countries’ regulators. It will determine the actions of central banks in overcoming external shocks and internal problems that may cause instability across EAEU financial markets. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that coordinating exchange rates is necessary because there have been cases when inconsistency in action has led to an imbalance in trade within the union. However, they still doubt that the regulators will coordinate every step together.

Presumably, the heads of central banks, which will be part of the council, will coordinate the decisions impacting currency value. For example, foreign exchange interventions and changes in key rates. However, a specific list of activities that the council will analyze, has not yet been determined, the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

The need to regulate the actions of the EAEU central banks was long overdue, because in the history of the union there were several precedents when the policy’s lack of coordination caused market imbalances, Management Board Chairman of the National Payments Council Alma Obaeva told the newspaper.

Similar documents on financial policy coordination exist in Europe, expert at HSE Sergey Pukhov told Izvestia. For example, in 1992, the so-called Maastricht Treaty was signed, which limited the budget deficits and the level of public debt of European states. However, in some cases, the universality of the requirements, poorly tailored to the specific features of some states, led to abuse, Pukhov noted.

Kommersant: Arctic shelf development lags behind state company plans

The chance of launching new large fields in the region before 2030 is minimal, Kommersant wrote referring to the plan of the Ministry of Natural Resources for geological exploration of the Arctic. Meanwhile, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft still intend to introduce several sites in the Gulf of Ob and on the coast of Yamal, but legally they are not classified as a shelf. Low oil prices, a shortage of offshore drilling platforms, and, according to some experts, tax incentives are holding back active geological exploration.

According to Kommersant, the Ministry of Natural Resources has drawn up a plan for geological exploration in the Arctic zone up until 2035, aimed at forming a cargo base for the Northern Sea Route. According to the document, oil and gas companies do not plan to launch already announced offshore projects that could contribute to the development of the Route in the upcoming decade. Consequently, the projects themselves can be launched in the 2030s at the earliest.