Kokam Supplies Battery Energy Storage System to Electricité De Tahiti

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23. /PRNewswire/. Kokam Co., Ltd, a global provider of innovative lithium-ion battery solutions and a subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, has entered into contract to supply Electricité de Tahiti (EDT), a subsidiary of ENGIE, with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) serving as Tahiti's first 'Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG)'. Comprised of a 15MW / 10.4MWh battery system with an integrated 20Mvar STATCOM, the state-of-the-art BESS will replace EDT's spinning reserve diesel generators in order to cost-effectively reduce diesel fuel consumption, allow more renewable energy and strengthen the grid.

By incorporating more renewable generation sources and improving the performance of its diesel genset, EDT may reduce fuel costs of approximately up to ~€1.25M per annum. The VSG is also expected to increase savings in the form of reduced generator maintenance costs and the extension of generator operational lifespan.

Ike Hong, Chief Marketing Officer of Kokam, comments: "Electricité de Tahiti's BESS demonstrates how innovative and intelligently-designed battery solutions can help utility and industrial customers lower greenhouse gas emissions while also improving their bottom line and increasing grid reliability."

Emphasizing the critically of Kokam's Battery Energy Storage System in reducing fuel consumption without risk to grid stability, François-Xavier de FROMENT, Chief Executive Officer of EDT, comments: "Through the VSG technology, EDT acts on its desire to decarbonize electricity production and contributes to the shift to carbon neutrality in French Polynesia."

About Kokam:

Kokam is a global market leader in the manufacturing of premium quality lithium-ion battery systems and advanced ESS solutions. Its patented battery cell technology allows Kokam to provide battery solutions for applications and use-cases that require high levels of quality, performance, safety, and reliability. Committed to solving energy storage challenges, Kokam develops customized solutions for the demanding energy storage and UPS applications. Today, Kokam's state-of-the-art battery solutions are deployed around the world and in a wide variety of industries, including, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage systems (ESS), aerospace, marine and uninterrupted power supply (UPS). Kokam is a subsidiary of SolarEdge, a NASDAQ traded company and global leader in smart energy. Kokam is online at kokam.com.

About Electricité De Tahiti:

EDT operates a public utility in Tahiti and in another 19 islands of French Polynesia. It is involved in the production of electricity from fossil-fuel and renewable sources, and the distribution of electricity and all related works. As a key economic and historic actor, EDT is the 5th largest local employer with over 500 collaborators across French Polynesia, a territory of islands spread over 5 million sq km of ocean. EDT is a subsidiary of ENGIE Solutions, a global industry leader in low-carbon energy and services. This established and key partnership gives to EDT access to a full range of energy and industrial services to support the sustainable development of island territories such as French Polynesia.

About SolarEdge:

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

