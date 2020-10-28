{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Amazfit is launching smartwatches Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2

SHENZHEN, China, October 28. /PRNewswire/. Amazfit is launching the two latest editions of its smartwatches from its popular Fashion series of wearables this season. The Amazfit GTR 2 blends traditional watch design with extensive fitness and health tracking features and will launch in the UK and the US on 30 October; the sleek and stylish Amazfit GTS 2 will launch in the US on 1 November and will be available in the UK on 15 November.

Voice control + Amazon Alexa built-in[1] makes life easier, more efficient and more fun.

Elegant Design with Impressive Technology

Available with either a stainless steel or black aluminum alloy case, the Amazfit GTR 2 has a classic look, featuring a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display with crafted 3D curved glass that's clear and easy to read. The slim Amazfit GTS 2 has a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and is available with either a midnight black, desert gold or urban grey aluminum alloy case plus matching strap.

Both watch displays are made from 3D Corning Gorilla glass with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) and anti-fingerprint coatings, which makes the screen exceptionally strong, more resistant to scratches and easy to keep clean. A fully rotatable screen makes the watches equally comfortable whether you are lefthanded or righthanded.

All-round Health & Fitness Management [2]  Features

The Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 offer high-precision heart rate monitoring. Equipped with the BioTracker™ 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health.

The BioTracker™ 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats™[3] to measure blood-oxygen saturation. When engaged in long-term mental work, or physical activity such as participating in marathons or high-intensity outdoor sports, if you feel uncomfortable then you can measure your current blood-oxygen level in order to quickly understand your physical state, and keep your health firmly in your hands.

Sleep quality monitoring[4] ensures optimal performance and these Amazfit smartwatches monitor your sleep and makes it easier to understand your sleep patterns and improve sleep quality. Once synchronized to the app you can learn more about how long you spend in light and deep sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps[5].

Both smartwatches feature the innovative PAI™ Health Assessment System[6] that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance.

Both the Amazfit GT 2 series watches support stress monitoring that help you balance your stress levels.

Staying healthy means staying active, so the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 include 12 popular sports modes[7] that are easy to activate any time you start exercising. Record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during your workouts.

The Amazfit GT 2 watches have about 3GB of local music storage so you can listen to music without your phone. With the addition of haptic vibration that delivers customizable haptic feedback when you receive calls or get notifications.

When you take your watch off a wear detection function will lock the watch to protect your privacy and you can add a password for extra security.

With a built-in microphone and speaker, these smartwatches let you take phone calls thanks to its Bluetooth call feature.

New Generation GT Watches Make Life Smarter, More Efficient and More Fun

Now you've got voice control, here's where the GT 2 watches get super smart. With Amazon Alexa built-in you can ask questions, search for information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms, timers and reminders, check the weather, control smart home devices and more. You can talk to the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 and Alexa will respond to your voice commands with text responses on screen. For example, just say,

  • "Alexa set a timer."
  • "Alexa add eggs to my shopping list."
  • "Alexa turn on the living room lights."
  • "Alexa how's the weather today?"

Alexa lives in the cloud, so it's always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to your device.

An offline voice control feature also lets you perform voice operations on your watch even without Internet access, including turning on sports modes, heart rate tracking and more.

The long battery life of the GT 2 series watches means they will be with you on your journey every day of the week.

Pricing and availability

In the UK the Amazfit GTR 2 will launch on 30 October and costs GBP159, while the Amazfit GTS 2 will launch on 15 November and will retail for GBP159.

In the US the Amazfit GTR 2 will launch on 30 October and costs USD179, while the Amazfit GTS 2 costs USD179 and will launch on 1 November.

For high-resolution product images[8] please download from here

[1] The Built-in Alexa of Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 will be available by OTA upgrade soon. When available, notifications will appear via the Zepp APP (formerly known as Amazfit APP) and device. The OTA release time may vary by markets.

[2] This product is not a medical device. The measurement data is intended for reference purposes only and should not be used to diagnose or monitor medical conditions. Additionally, data accuracy will be affected if the sensor area makes contact with skin that is tattooed, pigmented or deep-toned.

[3] SpO2 level can affect the oxygen level to various organs. If the level is too low, it could lead to dizziness, headaches, or cardiac arrest. This product is not medical equipment. The test data is meant solely for reference purposes and cannot be used to diagnose or monitor any medical conditions.

[4] Sleep monitoring: can record evening sleep and naps. When it detects that the wearer is asleep between midnight and 6AM, the sleep time between 6PM of the previous day and 11AM can be recorded as night sleep time; sleep between 11AM and 6PM lasting more than 20 minutes is recorded as a nap. Sleep lasting less than 20 minutes is not recorded.

[5] To monitor the REM cycle, the Sleep Assistant heart rate tracking mode must be enabled. During REM sleep, your eyes move quickly in different directions. Dreams typically happen during REM sleep.

[6] The HUNT Fitness Study indicates that people who maintain a PAI™ score of 100 or higher show lower risk of hypertension, heart disease, and type-2 diabetes. HUNT Fitness Study: This study was conducted by Professor Ulrik Wisloff of the Faculty of Medicine, Norwegian University of Science and Technology. It lasted for more than 35 years and had more than 230,000 participants.

[7] Outdoor running, treadmill, trail running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, pool swimming, open water swimming, elliptical, free training, climbing, skiing.

[8] The product images and screen content shown above are for reference purpose only. The actual product (including but not limited to its appearance, color and size) and screen display content (including but not limited to the background, UI and graphics) may differ slightly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319796/PRN_Amazfit_GTR_2__Amazfit_GTS_2__classic_and_fashionable_smartwatches_with_a_comprehensive_range_of.jpg

CONTACT: Yunya Liu, liuyunya@huami.com, +86-15999658480

Shanghai Electric is Welding Boiler of Thar Coal Block-1 2x660MW Power
Read more
Baku declares right to strike enemy military facilities regardless of their location
According to Azerbaijan's top brass, Armenia is advertently inflaming the situation
Read more
Putin approves strategy for development of Russian Arctic zone through 2035
The president announced plans to endorse the strategy in April 2019
Read more
Putin requests banning inspections of small business by December 31, 2021
A moratorium on planned inspections of small and mid-sized businesses was imposed in Russia starting the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic-related situation
Read more
Putin congratulates UFC Champ Nurmagomedov on another win
The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights
Read more
Russia hopes Turkey fulfills its obligations on Hagia Sophia, top diplomat says
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that for Russians Hagia Sophia is particularly valuable from the spiritual point of view
Read more
Yerevan says Baku bombarded Armenian territory near Iranian border Tuesday morning
The incident took place at 10:00-10:15 local time, according to Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan
Read more
ISS crew to eliminate fracture aboard orbital outpost after Soyuz spacecraft’s landing
According to a source in the domestic space industry, some measurements need to be taken with the closed hatches
Read more
Turkish F-16 may be used in case of external aggression against Azerbaijan — Aliyev
According to the head of state, there are "about five to six" Turkish F-16 jets in Azerbaijan
Read more
Clashes continue in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Armenia ready for compromises but will never accept Karabakh’s capitulation
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
The conversation was held on the Turkish side’s initiative
Read more
Algeria receives 1st batch of MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Russia, reports say
The fighters were delivered disassembled and are now being prepared for their first flights at the Oran airbase
Read more
German defense attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry
According to Moscow, involvement of personnel and dual-use aviation of non-nuclear NATO countries, such as Germany, in drilling scenarios of the use of nuclear weapons is a flagrant violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty
Read more
US, EU capitals redouble efforts to contain Russia’s development - Lavrov
West has made it a rule to talk with Russia based on the presumption of its guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Karabakh settlement should not transform into platform for Russian-US rivalry — Kremlin
On the evening of October 25, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers approved a Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian ceasefire brokered by the US
Read more
Latest corvette built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet holds artillery firings in Sea of Japan
The Pacific Fleet’s auxiliary vessels and aircraft and helicopters of its naval aviation are providing support for the corvette’s trials at sea, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts US, German spy planes over Baltic Sea
The foreign reconnaissance planes were not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Five people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Dagestan
According to the republic's Health Ministry, the patients are likely to have been infected while slaughtering and butchering livestock
Read more
Lukashenko: Students taking part in Belarus protests should be expelled
The Belarusian president said the same should apply to lecturers and professors engaged in protests
Read more
Armenian prime minister reports about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh
The world community’s efforts on establishing a ceasefire in the conflict zone have again failed, said Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Moscow ready not to deploy 9M729 missiles in European Russia, Putin says
Putin suggested considering "specific options of mutual verification measures for lifting the existing concerns"
Read more
Russian embassy slams proposed US visa restrictions for journalists
The unjustified complication of bureaucratic procedures and the creation of artificial barriers for the normal work of foreign journalists do not correspond with the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information, the Russian diplomatic mission said
Read more
New Japanese PM plans to finalize talks on Kuril Islands
Yoshihide Suga said that during his first program speech at the Japanese parliament transmitted on national TV
Read more
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Read more
Press review: Time’s up on Belarus opposition’s ultimatum and one week to go till US vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 26th
Read more
Russia’s Glonass-K satellite successfully launched into calculated orbit
The the Russian Defense Ministry’s information department pointed out that the launch and the operation were carried out as planned
Read more
Decline in antibody levels 2-3 months post-vaccination is normal, says scientist
Cellular memory will guarantee repeat generation of the antibodies, according to the Sputnik V vaccine developer
Read more
Russia’s defense chief highlights tension along borders with NATO countries
The North Atlantic Alliance is improving its military infrastructure, stockpiling supplies, armament and military hardware near the Union State’s borders, according to the top brass
Read more
Press review: Iran, Russia accused of ‘meddling’ and Turkey’s Karabakh gamble irks Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 23
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east to redeploy latest S-300 missile system to Kuril Islands in drills
During the exercise, the S-300V4 teams will accomplish combat training assignments at unknown practice ranges
Read more
Russia considers all scenarios over US' withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — envoy
The diplomat pointed out that the artificial crisis, created through Washington’s steps, does not facilitate strategic stability
Read more
Armenian, Russian security chiefs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia’s defense ministry reported on Monday morning that Baku had violated the ceasefire, opening artillery fire at the positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh defense army in the northeastern section of the contact line
Read more
Russia records over 114,500 new coronavirus cases this week
Last week, the anti-coronavirus crisis center confirmed 100,616 new cases
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey will not refuse from Russian S400 systems, despite US’ position
Turkish President said that the United States was free to use any sanctions it liked
Read more
Oxygen supply system deactivated in Russian ISS section due to malfunction
According to Roscosmos, there is no danger to the crew and the space station itself
Read more
Azerbaijan will ‘go all the way’ if Armenia does not leave its territories, president says
The situation with a continuous ceasefire and a frozen conflict does not suit Azerbaijan, the president said
Read more
Moscow ranks fourth in 100 best cities for living and business list
Moscow historically has been one of the international cultural and civilizational centers, Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina noted
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 carrier
The previously planned visits and meetings will be postponed
Read more
Putin says US presence in Afghanistan good for security
According to Putin, the Americans share data on anti-terror with their Russian colleagues
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates Soyuz MS-16 crew on safe landing
The Soyuz MS-16 spaceship’s reentry vehicle with Roscosmos cosmonauts and NASA astronaut landed at 05:54 Moscow time in the steppe southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan
Read more
Biden says Russia key threat to US
China is its biggest competitor, the Democratic presidential contender said
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Austria expresses interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine
The new director general of the Austrian-Russian Friendship Society revealed that a proposal was voiced that either the organization's members travel to Russia to get vaccinated or the vaccine is shipped to Austria
Read more
Ceasefire between Baku, Yerevan to take effect Monday
Armenian Foreign Ministerand Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to implement and abide by the humanitarian ceasefire
Read more
Kremlin castigates Biden’s remark about Russia being biggest threat to US
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s statement that Russia was the biggest threat to the US at the moment
Read more
Press review: Putin offers missile moratorium and Biden says Russia biggest threat to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 27
Read more
Daily growth of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 16,000
Currently, 20,700 beds for COVID-19 patients and 1,500 ventilators are available in the country
Read more
Azerbaijani president says Armenia is supplied with weapons from aboard
"We are fighting unaided", he said
Read more