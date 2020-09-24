Casio to Release MT-G Series Watches with Newly Developed Dual Core Guard Structure

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000 models are part of the MT-G series of watches, which are known for a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin. The MTG-B2000 features a new innovation—the Dual Core Guard structure—which accentuates the beauty and feel of metal while retaining a mid-sized case.

The new MTG-B2000 watches further advance the Metal Core Guard Structure used in previous MT-G series watches by employing a new Dual Core Guard Structure that incorporates a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, leveraging the light weight and rigidity of carbon fiber. The watch features a dual structure with a carbon monocoque case that seamlessly integrates the case and case back. This is surrounded by metal frame, giving the watch a refined metal look when viewed straight on and from the sides. This new structure achieved a watch with more visible metal while retaining the popular mid-sized case and weight that users found to be so wearable in the MTG-B1000 released in 2018. The MTG-B2000 watches also feature Triple G Resist to resist dropping shocks, centrifugal gravity, and vibration, ensuring toughness.

The MTG-B2000BD and MTG-B2000D models both come with a new layered-composite band made with a higher proportion of resin, paired with metal parts. They are both about 15% lighter than the predecessor model.* The MTG-B2000B comes with a soft urethane band for enhanced wearability and optimum fit, which also accentuates the bold impression of the watch.

* MTG-B1000D (released in 2018)

These new watches are the first in the MT-G series to be equipped with three dual coil motors, for swift operation of the hands. In addition to receiving radio wave time-calibration signals, the watch automatically adjusts the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. Other outstanding features include automatic time adjustment to the local time zone when crossing zones without any need for the user to operate the buttons. These features make the MTG-B2000 models ideal shock-resistant watches in a business setting.

G-SHOCK official website: https://world.g-shock.com/

