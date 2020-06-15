GAC MOTOR to Add One More New Model GN8 MPV to Russian Market

GUANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the GS8 in Russia, GAC MOTOR has announced it will release its flagship GN8 MPV in the region later this year. The vehicle will officially launch during a virtual press conference, which is slated to take place on June 30, 2020. The live streamed conference will be available to the general public via key broadcast platforms in the region, including YouTube, VKontakte, Facebook, Instagram and OK Live.

As GAC MOTOR's flagship minivan, the GN8 has been featured in a number of international auto shows and found overwhelming success both in China and in other markets. The MPV boasts a sleek, eye-catching design with matrix LED headlights and a streamlined side-body design, together with elegant interiors including a panoramic sunroof, leather seating and spacious cabin design.

Engineered for safety, every aspect is meticulously crafted with exceptional materials, from the premium first-layer leather seats to the high-strength steel structure for passenger protection. The MPV also contains six airbags, smart driving assistance and other industry-leading features for a safe and secure journey.

Under the hood, the GN8's 2nd generation 320T engine and 6-speed Aisin AMT ensures a highly efficient, reliable driving experience that is perfectly suited for the varied Russian driving terrain. This special edition for the Russian market will also be equipped with ventilated seats, air filtration system, ERA-GLONASS, and CarPlay compatibility in Russian to provide considerate driving experience for more Russian consumers. Blending elegance with power and durability, the GN8 is an ideal choice for those looking for a diverse vehicle for work and play.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated new GS5 SUV is also expected to become the third model of GAC MOTOR in Russian market in the second half of 2020. First unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2018, the GS5 is a medium-sized, high-performance SUV with a stunning appearance and head-turning design. Specifically designed for young consumers in urban environments, the GS5 is equipped with GAC MOTOR's next-generation 1.5T GDI engine complete with six technical innovations, as well as a high-adaptation suspension that significantly reduces vibration for a smoother drive on level roads. The SUV also offers a spacious cabin design, all-flat rear floor and high-performance chassis, for maximum driving comfort.

Since 2018, GAC MOTOR has taken a number of steps to expand its presence in the Russian market. The automaker has participated in multiple auto show events over recent years, including the 2019 St. Petersburg International Motor Show and Russian Association of Auto Dealers (ROAD) annual meeting, as well as hosting its own brand promotion events across the country. In late December 2019, GAC MOTOR partnered with Russian musician and composer Basta to launch the brand and its flagship SUV GS8 to Russian consumers. GAC MOTOR also plans to open more new dealerships in Russian top 15 cities in the coming months and will continue exploring opportunities to bring greater mobility to Russian consumers.

