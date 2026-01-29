Trump believes conflict in Ukraine to be resolved soon

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved soon.

At a meeting of his cabinet at the White House, he noted that his administration had achieved significant success in its first year of operation.

"There's never been the first year like this, including the fact that we put out extinguished Eight wars, and another one we think is coming.

Steve Witkoff is working very hard and Jared and everybody else, I think it's coming," he said.