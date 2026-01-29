Hungary opposes EU plan to allocate $1.5 trillion to Ukraine in next 10 years — government

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Hungary will oppose the European Union leaders’ decision to allocate $1.5 trillion to Ukraine over 10 years, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, announced.

The EU leadership is set to secure such a decision at their summit in March.

"All the steps currently being taken in Brussels are aimed at continuing the war [in Ukraine]. They want to make decisions to this end at the European Union summit in March. Hungary is trying to oppose war financing, so it is important that we take a clear position on this matter," Gulyas told reporters.

He recalled that over the past four years, the EU has spent 193 billion euros on supporting Ukraine.

"This is three times more than we, Hungarians, have received from the EU since joining the community [in 2004]," the head of the Prime Minister's Office noted.

Now Brussels is proposing to provide Kiev with an interest-free "military loan" of another 90 billion euros in 2026-2027, financed by a general loan from EU countries. Furthermore, the EU, along with other Western countries, intends to allocate $1.5 trillion to Ukraine over the next 10 years, of which $800 billion is earmarked for reconstruction and $700 billion for military purposes.

"Hungary does not want to pay this bill," Gulyas said.

He also added that Hungary remains opposed to Ukraine's hasty admission to the EU, including the plan by Brussels and Kiev to ensure its accession by 2027.

"We find this unacceptable," Gulyas said.