Russia, Oman have enormous potential to deepen maritime partnership — presidential aide

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia, with its rich maritime heritage, and Oman thanks to its strategic location have enormous potential for deepening their partnership in the maritime sphere, Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said following talks in Oman, the press service of the Maritime Board reported.

Russia and Oman have long-standing friendly relations based on mutual respect and a commitment to development, he said. Patrushev also expressed confidence that the two countries' maritime partnership will be built in the same spirit.

"Seas and oceans unite peoples, opening new horizons for trade, science, and cultural exchange. Russia, with its rich maritime heritage, and Oman, with its strategic location at the crossroads of sea routes, have enormous potential for deepening their partnership," he stressed.

The consultations held on naval and civilian maritime cooperation open up new opportunities for both sides, the official added. "We are confident that our joint work will yield practical results, helping to maintain peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and enhance its economic, scientific, and humanitarian potential," he concluded.