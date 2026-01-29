Retail lending in Russia up 2.8% in 2025, Central Bank says

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The portfolio of retail loans disbursed by Russian banks edged up by 0.4% in December and grew by 2.8% as of the last year-end, the Central Bank said.

"The moderate expansion of claims against the population continued in December. The increase was 0.4% after 0.5% in November (the incremental growth rate was at the same time constrained by transactions on securitization of mortgage and consumer loans). The debt was largely growing in the housing mortgage segment, fueled by higher demand on the verge of tightening of family mortgage loan conditions. The portfolio of non-mortgage loans declined," the Bank of Russia said.

Balances of ruble deposits of households notably increased in December in view of the advance payment of January social benefits and seasonal receipt of salaries and bonuses.