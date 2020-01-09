Further Opening-up makes Suzhou a dream place for investors and city dwellers

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, Conference on Further Opening-up in Suzhou was held and 30 policy decisions were announced for further opening-up in the city.

With the debut of Infographic Guide to Investment in Suzhou, Suzhou released 68.8 square kilometers of industrial plots available to global investors and introduced its business environment, investment policies and development vision to the world with utmost sincerity, according to Publicity Department of Suzhou Municipal Committee.

About 3,000 attendees, including innovative talents, entrepreneurs, investors, and friends from home and abroad were at the conference. More than 70 domestic and overseas media covered the event as a joint witness of the milestone moment as Suzhou embarks on another journey of passion and fight for greater achievements in the new era.

At the conference, as many as 556 projects were signed with a total investment of RMB 735.9 billion.

Lan Shaomin, Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Party Secretary of CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, expressed the hope that talents from home and abroad are welcome to Suzhou to work, live, start business and chase their dreams here. Suzhou extends sincere invitation to businesses, international friends and people from all walks of life to share in the benefits of Suzhou's opening-up and progress together with Suzhou.

Infographic Guide to Investment in Suzhou was released at the conference, available in Chinese, English, and Japanese, the Guide offers precise and effective information for investment. It can also be found at the website (http://www.suzhourlt.cn).

CONTACT: Ms. Shen, Tel: +86-10-63074558