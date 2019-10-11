Clé de Peau Beauté Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership with UNICEF

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand of Tokyo-based Shiseido Company Limited, has today, on International Day of the Girl, pledged the world's largest contribution of US$8.7 million to support UNICEF's Gender Equality Program.

Worldwide, 1 in 4 adolescent girls aged 15-19 is not in employment, education or training compared to 1 in 10 boys of the same age. As the first Japanese brand to commit to a multi-year global partnership with UNICEF on girls' empowerment and education, Clé de Peau Beauté will contribute to global efforts to support 6.5 million girls through education, employment and empowerment programs.

"Education is one of the best ladders out of poverty," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "While there has been significant progress in primary school enrollment for girls, too many of them are denied the opportunity to advance to secondary school. Early marriage, poverty, discrimination and gender bias are some of the barriers that girls have to overcome to pursue their education. With the support of partners like Clé de Peau Beauté, we can help address these barriers."

"When Clé de Peau Beauté first launched the Power of Radiance Award in March 2019, we fully intended it to be the start of a long-term philanthropic commitment to being a driving force for positive change. The addition of UNICEF as a partner complements the brand's efforts to spotlight education and aligns with our corporate vision for social value creation. At Clé de Peau Beauté, we believe that the key to a brighter tomorrow is to unlock the potential of girls. Together, we aim to empower our people in taking a proactive stance with this program to make a tangible, positive difference in the world," said Ms. Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

The partnership will support UNICEF's work in Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan and Niger, among other countries and regions, to promote education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – areas which are traditionally stifled because of stereotypes and gender norms towards girls. Girls will also learn skills such as self-confidence, teamwork and decision-making as well as have access to mentorships so that they can successfully transition to the workforce.

To further demonstrate the brand's commitment to advocating for women and girls' education, Clé de Peau Beauté will also pledge a percentage of global sales of the bestselling product, The Serum, to support UNICEF's girls' empowerment programs. By empowering every woman to take action and lend her support in this global movement, the brand is playing a proactive role in addressing global social issues such as gender inequality. As part of Clé de Peau Beauté's commitment, the brand will also promote this meaningful cause in its online and social media platforms, as well as through in-store displays.

As a business deeply rooted in beauty, Clé de Peau Beauté has always believed that a woman can transform her beauty, her life and her world by taking action to drive positive change. In support of this partnership, employees will also be empowered to rally their voices together for this profoundly significant commitment through internal employee engagement initiatives to galvanize action.

Education is the key to unlocking opportunity. The power to light up the world is within every individual, and through this united effort, Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF are standing with girls globally, as they transform the world for themselves, their families and their communities.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Cosmetics, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 14 countries and regions worldwide.

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008876/Cle_de_Peau_Beaute_x_UNICEF_Partnership_Photo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008877/CPB_for_UNICEF_Lockup_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008917/Cle_de_Peau_Logo.jpg