Siemens to Take Part in the Russian Energy Week

The Russian Energy Week International Forum will be held in Moscow on 2–5 October 2019, under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Government of Moscow. This is Russia’s largest industry event dedicated to the analysis of trends in the global fuel and energy sector. The Forum will bring together heads of states and government officials, leaders of major international energy companies, world’s leading experts, heads of Russian regions and media representatives.

Siemens will take an active part in the Russian Energy Week’s programme. During REW 2019, the company will organize an event dedicated to the global trends in the energy market. The round table will bring together representatives of energy companies, industry analysts, and business representatives. The list of participants includes the Member of the Management Board at Siemens AG Lisa Davis, the President of Siemens in Russia Alexander Liberov, the Director of the Oil and Gas business unit Nikolay Kutsenko, and other experts.

Industry professionals will discuss the energy system of the future and how to be prepared for the upcoming changes in the energy landscape. What transformation should the enterprises undergo to remain competitive in the existing and new market realities? What role do decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization play in shaping the new energy system?

For reference:

The ‘Russian Energy Week’ (REW) International Forum was held in Moscow on 3–6 October 2018. The goal of the event is to discuss the current global energy agenda, identify areas for the development of the main sectors of the fuel and energy industry, and search for optimal solutions to respond to existing challenges.

The number of participants during REW 2018 was 9,500.

https://rusenergyweek.com