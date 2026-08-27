First meeting of subcommission on uninterrupted operation of key industries takes place

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov chaired the first meeting of a subcommission on ensuring the uninterrupted operation of certain sectors of the economy, the government’s press service said.

The subcommission was established to implement the presidential decree on measures to ensure the security of critical infrastructure facilities. Manturov heads the body.

The meeting was attended by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, representatives of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff, members of the board of the Military-Industrial Commission, regional leaders, representatives of federal executive bodies, as well as executives and owners of companies.

The body will provide operational interdepartmental coordination and oversight of efforts to strengthen the resilience of key sectors of the economy.