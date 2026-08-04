Russia provides 770 tons of food aid to Mali

NAIROBI, August 4. /TASS/. Russia has sent 770 tons of yellow split peas to Mali as humanitarian aid, the Russian embassy in Mali said on Telegram.

The official handover ceremony took place on July 30 in Bamako. The delivery was made at the expense of Russia's additional contribution to the United Nations World Food Program fund. The assistance, the diplomatic mission said, will help meet the urgent needs of more than 57,000 vulnerable Malian residents, including internally displaced persons and refugees.

"Russia consistently provides assistance to friendly African states both bilaterally and through relevant UN structures," said Bagrat Shinkuba, Russia's Charge d'affaires in Mali. "Such support is provided without political conditions, respecting the sovereignty and national priorities of the recipient states."

Deputy Country Director of WFP in Mali Serigne Mbacke Loum thanked Russia for the support of the republic and the organization's activities.

Deputy Commissioner for Food Security Moussa Goita said that the food transfer demonstrates the dynamic development of Russian-Malian cooperation and the solidarity of the Russian people with the people of Mali.

After the ceremony, the participants visited the WFP warehouse and got acquainted with the distribution plan of Russian humanitarian aid.