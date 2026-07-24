MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Residents in Novorossiya and Donbass will elect their own Duma legislators this fall, marking the official incorporation of their two regions into Russia’s political system, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"An election for State Duma members, heads of regions, and regional and local legislators will be held in September. <...> Residents of the historic regions which reunited [with Russia] will elect their representatives to the State Duma for the first time. That will be a milestone marking the final integration of Novorossiya and Donbass into the political system of the Russian Federation," the senior Russian senator said, addressing the final plenary meeting before a summer recess.

She also thanked Russian lawmakers for their collaboration and constructive cooperation.