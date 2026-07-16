AI, payment systems among topics of third Russia-Africa summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence, digital economy, and payment platforms serving as alternatives to Western currencies will be among the topics at the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Priority topics for the third [Russia-Africa] summit will include information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, digital economy, and settlements in currencies alternative to major Western currencies, which serve as reserve currencies but are being grossly abused by the West," he told a press conference following talks with Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau Fatumata Jau.

The issue of payment platforms is currently "engaging many associations, including those in Africa and Latin America, as well as within the SCO and BRICS," the minister said.

"[The issue] of food security has always been of great importance to Africans. Moreover, we will approach food security not only in terms of continuing and expanding exports of Russian food and fertilizers, but also in terms of establishing the production of agricultural products and fertilizers on the African continent itself," he noted.

In this regard, Lavrov expressed hope that all the areas outlined "would be fleshed out in the time remaining and reflected in the action plan for 2027-2029 currently under preparation, as well as enshrined in the declaration the leaders are expected to adopt following the summit.".