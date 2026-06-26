Damage to Zaporozhye plant not critical, no casualties from Ukrainian attack — station

MELITOPOL, June 26. /TASS/. Today's Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power station caused no casualties, and the damage to an electrical workshop building is not critical, the plant said.

"The damage done is not critical. There are no casualties. Experts are assessing the consequences and will carry out the necessary restoration work. Of particular concern is the fact that the attacked unit is part of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Any deliberate attacks on the units of the station, even those located outside the industrial site of the plant, create additional potential threats to the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear facility," the station said on Telegram.