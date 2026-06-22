Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region leave civilian injured in past day

BELGOROD, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out over 50 attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 55 attacks on the Belgorod Region. The Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskolsky, Rakityansky and Shebekinsky districts came under fire. <...> A civilian was injured in the Krasnoyaruzhyusly District," he wrote on the Max messaging app.

Eight Ukrainian attacks involved aircraft and artillery, while in four cases, explosive devices were dropped by drones.

Shuvayev added that 77 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had been jammed and shot down over the past 24 hours.