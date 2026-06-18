MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has expressed concern that no one in the West is taking action to prevent the Kiev regime from striking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the nearby city of Energodar.

"What we feared is happening," Likhachev stated. "The silent acquiescence to these attacks is fueling an escalation in both intensity and severity. Over the past 24 hours, we've seen a disturbing continuation of targeting civilian vehicles. During one of these attacks, a Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant worker was killed, another worker was wounded, and a pensioner was injured."

He emphasized that this ongoing violence is a direct result of inaction, noting, "No one is stopping the Kiev regime. Nobody is telling them that attacking not only the nuclear facility but also the city's social infrastructure and its residents is unacceptable."