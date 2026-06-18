Putin urges to make transition to national currencies in Russia-ASEAN trade

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) need to make a transition to national currencies in financial settlements, President Vladimir Putin said in a statement in conclusion of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"It is important to make a transition to national currencies in financial settlements in commercial transactions, eliminate the remaining trade barriers, and simplify administrative procedures. All our countries have good opportunities for that," Putin said.

Russia and ASEAN countries pursue the course of strengthening international cooperation and pay respect to traditions and development models of all the partners, the Russian leader stressed.