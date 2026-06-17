Putin meets with leader of Philippines in Kazan

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a TASS correspondent reports.

This is the first of many bilateral contacts planned by the Russian leader on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. Marcos Jr. is visiting Russia for the first time.

The Philippines heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026. Putin and Marcos Jr. are chairing the summit.

The Kremlin called the Philippines a crucial partner in the Asia-Pacific region and a respected ASEAN member. Trade and economic relations and humanitarian ties between Moscow and Manila are developing. There is a mutual interest in the development of tourist exchanges. Russians enjoy a 30-day visa-free stay in the Philippines.