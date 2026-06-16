LUGANSK, June 16. /TASS/. In the past week, Ukraine’s armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region roughly 230 times, using drones, killing four civilians and injuring almost 60 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, the Belgorod Region remained the most affected by attacks from Ukrainian formations, mostly using drones. Roughly 230 drones were launched on the region in daily attacks. <…> Overall, four civilians fell victim to attacks by Ukrainian death squads, with 58 others, including five children, sustaining injuries. A nine-month baby girl was the youngest among the injured children," he said.

Also, Ukrainian troops intensified attacks on civilian facilities in another bordering Russian region, Bryansk over the past week. "On June 11 alone, four civilians were killed in such attacks and 14 others were injured," the Russian diplomat added, saying that the Suzemka and Trubchevsk districts were hardest hit.

The previous week’s Ukrainian attacks left almost 30 civilians, including a child, killed and more than 220 others injured across the country, Miroshnik told TASS earlier.