MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The level of disgrace hit rock bottom at a recent UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack on Staroblesk, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I have been to many UN Security Council meetings full of cynicism but this time, we really hit the rock bottom. The people who failed to find the simple words of sympathy for those killed looked pathetic; they denied the obvious. The Ukrainian envoy started a dispute over whether there were children there - as if it has any special meaning. The attack involved a series of deliberate drone strikes on an educational facility," the diplomat told the Vesti television news program.

The Ukrainian military carried out a combined, multi-stage, and deliberate strike on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 children were inside at the time of the attack.