MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed nearly 60 Ukrainian heavy combat octocopters and over 30 enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts in its area of responsibility in the past 24 hours, Battlegroup North Spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "uncovered and destroyed 38 UAV control posts, 60 fixed-wing UAVs, 58 R-18 heavy combat octocopters, two engineering vehicles, four motorcycles and nine ground-based robotic vehicles of the enemy," the spokesman said.