Domestic production, technologies are strong advantages in global market — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Strengthening of domestic manufacturing, technological and financial base and provision of predictable environment for the business are strong competitive advantages in the global market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Own logistical, manufacturing, technological and financial base, predictable environment for the business and human resources development - these are strong competitive advantages in the global market," he stressed.

These factors predetermine the successful work with international counterparts, Putin noted. "[It is] a key to successful work with countries and investors interested in cooperation and partnership, which want to create and build up a mutually beneficial alliance with us, invest in Russia, in the joint business, and certainly invite our companies to cooperate," he added.