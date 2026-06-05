ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. TASS/. Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has always been a pragmatic politician and a friend of his country’s people, but his actions were often in line with Russia’s interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia daily in an interview.

"As for Hungary, Orban has always been very pragmatic, and he has not been a friend to us - he has been a friend of the Hungarian people, and he did what benefited the Hungarians," Peskov said, adding that partnerships between countries are based on a convergence of interests.