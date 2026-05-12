Ukrainian attacks kill two civilians in Kherson Region on May 9-12 — governor

GENICHESK, May 12. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and another eight suffered injuries in Ukrainian attacks on the Kherson Region on May 9-12, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The Kiev regime continued to carry out strikes on the Kherson Region on May 9-12, despite the <...> holiday ceasefire. Two people were killed in militant attacks, and eight civilians were injured," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

According to the regional governor, one of the Ukrainian attacks targeted a utilities team in the city of Alyoshki, killing a female worker. Besides, a Ukrainian drone strike killed a woman in the settlement of Gornostayevka. A man and a woman suffered injuries after their car struck a landmine in the village of Kokhany. In the city of Kakhovka, a man was injured after a drone dropped an explosive device.