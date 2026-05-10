Kremlin aide says US not dropping Ukraine issue, efforts continue

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Washington remains engaged in the Ukrainian issue, and the impression that the United States is abandoning the matter is incorrect, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin, commenting on statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I would not say that Washington is somehow abandoning the Ukraine issue," the diplomat said. "This is demonstrated precisely by our active telephone contacts. In particular, there is [US President Donald] Trump’s initiative [on a ceasefire], which he proposed and which we supported."

"In other words, the Americans are working," Ushakov concluded.