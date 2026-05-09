Russia, Republika Srpska advocate cooperation free from outside interference — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia and Republika Srpska share a commitment to cooperation free from outside interference in internal affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the republic’s new president, Sinisa Karan, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats Milorad Dodik, and Speaker of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandic.

"Together, we advocate for the establishment of a more just world order and the promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation without external interference in domestic affairs. We will continue to develop our partnership in the political, economic, and humanitarian fields," Putin said.