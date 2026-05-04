Two killed, nine injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, May 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces continue to strike Russia’s Belgorod Region, leaving two people dead and nine others injured over the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters reported on Monday.

"In the Belgorod district, in the village of Nechayevka, two men were killed when a drone struck a car; a woman was treated at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod, and the vehicle was damaged. In the settlement of Oktyabrsky, a truck driver was injured in a drone strike and hospitalized at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod; the vehicle was damaged. Also yesterday, three women received medical assistance at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod after being injured in a drone attack in the settlement of Dubovoye on May 2. Drone attacks in Oktyabrsky damaged a private house; in the village of Krasny Oktyabr, a minibus and a passenger car; in Bochkovka, a private house; in Cheremoshnoye, a passenger car; and early this morning in Oktyabrsky, both a passenger car and a truck were damaged in a drone strike," the statement said.

In Gubkin, four civilians were injured when a drone struck a commercial facility: a 17-year-old girl in serious condition was hospitalized at the regional children’s clinical hospital; a 20-year-old man and two other men who later sought medical assistance at the Gubkin Central District Hospital received the necessary care, with three of the injured to continue treatment on an outpatient basis. The attack damaged the commercial facility and eight passenger cars, one of which was burned.

In the Shebekino district, two women were injured when a drone struck an apartment building; they received all necessary medical care at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. Drone strikes damaged two apartment buildings, four private houses, three passenger cars, another private house, and equipment at an industrial site.

In the Grayvoronsky district, a woman was injured when a drone struck a passenger car; she is receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. Drone attacks also damaged private homes, commercial facilities, and passenger and cargo vehicles.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, drone strikes damaged a passenger car and a commercial facility; in the Rakityansky district, a communications infrastructure facility; and in the Valuysky district, a social facility and a private home.